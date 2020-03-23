We don’t have an absolute lockdown here, more like an extra offseason with more closures and emptier streets than April usually brings. Parking spaces at City Market, traffic-free streets, cutback bus schedules, cleaner air: We are living the slow-growth dream in some ways.
I must commend my fellow valley residents on their willingness to socially separate and be supportive of one another. The greetings are warmer, distance making us all fonder of social encounters than usual.
Of course, it’s all novel now, the binge dog walking, the full lots at Buttermilk for uphill skiing, the desperate hoarding of toilet paper and excess consumption of junk food. If nothing else, we should come out at the end of two months fitter, better read and owning skinnier dogs.
TV news has gone stale — the number of new cases pile up as relentlessly as a late count of votes in California where Bernie finally got credit for the “W” long after even the most ardent Bros ceased to care. The virus, if not the sponsoring unfortunately named beer, has gone viral, pushing all other news into the background.
By now we know what we should do individually and it’s clear that the national government is behind the curve, repeating the hesitating half measures that has crushed Italy and are predictably likely to overwhelm our hospital system while we wait for the market to rescue the health care system and tax cuts to save the economy.
The numbers of new cases that are trickling in, 25,000, is reminiscent of an election in which only the absentee votes have been counted and the electoral flood in the millions is on the way.
The president waivers between pandering to the conspiracy theorists who believe it’s a hoax, blaming Obama, racializing the virus by naming it “Chinese” and describing an anecdotally supported cure. I won’t be buying stock in the pharmaceuticals touted by the prez until I am sure that Republican senators are engaged in insider trades aligned with his recommendations.
The dark comedy of watching the government’s chief medical scientist trying to suppress laughter and eye rolls during the almost daily campaign-themed press briefings has worn thin. The news is the same almost every day with bigger numbers. With 2 percent of the results in, we can pretty much call the outcome. Turn off, tune out and drop out of the fear festival.
In the meantime, if you are looking for a good read — who isn’t after walking the dog three times, skinning up the mountain and replaying our favorite movies? — I suggest “On the Beach,” a classic apocalyptic novel wherein Australia is the last stand by humans waiting for a post-war cloud of nuclear radioactivity to reach the continent. The cloud is two weeks away, about the time separating us from what Italy is experiencing.
Most of us will do better than the Australians in the novel, neither a bang nor a whimper being the end for most of us. The scientific consensus is 200,000 Americans will die with a possible 2 million death toll a possibility. And the economy will bounce back, not the “dead cat” bounce we see on the Dow every few days, but back to something that is just a fond memory at this point. That’s what Democrats are for — rebuilding broken economies (FDR, JFK, Barack Obama). Remember 2008 when we elected a president who could speak in complete sentences and not lash out at reporters who ask him what words of comfort he has for scared citizens? He/she is on the way.
In the meantime, we know what to do. If the national government won’t shut it down, at least we can shut ourselves down and hope more governors act decisively.
Locally, our need to social isolate is made difficult by near terminal boredom. Ice cream binges, TV watching, reading can only take us so far. Fortunately, most of our sports here are naturally unsocial and most of us can make the transition from no friends on powder days to no friends on running, hiking, skinning and biking days, which is to say no friends in the usual way.
It has been said and written that locals would read with interest if data on heart rates, watts and power output were published in the paper for each of us. Insecure alpha dogs that we are, the need to achieve requires metrics to show that we are winners or at least, age-group winners or finishers in hard events. Hardware or nowhere is part of the local sports ethic and participation medals are hard-earned as anyone who has done the Power of Four or any mountain-bike race can attest.
So, while we wait and hope for a better-than-predicted health outcome, perhaps it’s time to virtualize the Olympic spirit. Why not organize some virtual events where we run, bike, uphill, skin or golf on our own and post the results on a website. And for the indoor enthusiasts, let’s post the number of movies binged, books read, dogs worn out from walking, ice cream gallons consumed and so on. We don’t have the Bolder Boulder, the Independence Pass bike race or the Tough Mudder on the calendar but we could train for a local Virtual Olympics. Hope starts with a focus on the positive that we can achieve.
Mick Ireland thinks we’ll get through this fitter, more grateful for human contact and with skinnier dogs if we just keep our distance for a few months. Contact him at Mick@sopris.net.