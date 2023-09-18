We all, or almost all, do it too fast. And we all take some enjoyment seeing others pulled over for doing what we do. But that doesn’t put the brakes on anyone.
Safety engineers set the speed limit on roadways more often than elected officials. The tool used is based on math, science and practical experience, the three-headed Fluffy dog that most don’t understand, don’t want to understand and ignore at their own convenience.
Aspen City Council has embarked on an exploration of increasing safety by lowering the prevailing speed limit to 15 mph. Will it work? Probably not. Are there better alternatives? Yup.Some of the science and math is on the city’s side: It is well known that pedestrian fatalities have a “tipping point” related to speed, a point where the likelihood of death increases much more rapidly than does the speed of the vehicle.
Studies available on the net or from highway studies put that point at about 30 km per hour (about 18 mph). If, by lowering the speed limit below that threshold, the chance of a fatality is much lower in a ped/car incident.
All that would be great if a lower speed limit meant slower driving. Alas, it doesn’t quite work that way. Typical studies show lowering the speed limit slows driving speeds by maybe a mile or two an hour. Speed limits are generally set at the 85th percentile, meaning that when 85% of drivers on a given road are driving X miles per hour or less, that X becomes the speed limit.
Talk to law officers and you’ll get a different perspective. Some will tell you that the 55 mph on Highway 82 is seldom enforced — you need to do about 75 on 82 to get pulled over. Stopping everyone over 55 or even 70 on Highway 82 would take a massive effort and an S-curves jam without the charm. On Main Street in Aspen, when you’re in a hurry to get home, you’re usually sitting in traffic watching the buses and the bicycles go by, regardless of what you are allowed and the 85th percentile at non-rush hour is less than road bike (real bike) speed.
Experienced patrol officers also will tell you that enforcement doesn’t work any better than “Just Say No,” “three strikes you’re out” and “zero tolerance” curtailed drug use. Put a car on McLain Flats for a week and you’ll slow speeds for seven days. Remove the squad car, and it’s business as usual.
Our new police chief, Kim Ferber, testified against the speed reduction at the last council meeting as increasing the burden on a department already stretched thin. My experience and observations are that there is plenty of ticketing or at least pullovers on Main Street in the off hours and there has been for a long time to no avail. People drive as fast as they can get away with.
Like a lot of good and a lot of bad ideas, this one originated in Aspen’s formerly historic West End where the sneak evolved as a means of getting around the bottleneck at the end of the day. If nothing else, West Enders are at the 85th percentile when it comes to getting attention and city response.
The city tried more patrolling, see above, and more stop signs. The signs and the occasional cop car didn’t make much difference either, at least according to the residents of that ’hood.
A 15 mph limit would create a new class of scofflaws, guys like me on road bikes and drivers of baby motorcycles that can go 30 with a wrist flick. After 40 years on the roads and through the West End, I admit I would be loathe to ride the brakes enough to keep it under 15 coming home. That’s not because I am more than a mediocre age grouper in the race club but because well, darn it, Aspen has hills.
Just coasting down Main Street, Cemetery Lane or inbound on Francis Street, it’s hard to stay under 20 or 25 mph. Try it if you haven’t and Strava me your result; I’m sure 15 can be maintained on those and other roads only by burning the brakes. I don’t know if the baby motorcycles have a neutral gear but I am pretty sure the result would be the same if they could coast.
I have a skilled and audacious friend named Bruce who had the ambition of getting ticketed over 55 on various mountain passes, frameable proof on the wall of audacity/courage/early dementia. I don’t think he ever got his speed certificate despite his best outlaw efforts and I don’t think either of us would be excited to frame a ticket for coasting at 25 mph down Main Street.
If council really wants to make things safer for pedestrians on the West End, El Jebel and experience has the answer: Make the roads narrower, with either less pavement, more sidewalks or bollards of the type you’ll find on Willits Lane, where drivers have to slalom their way back to Highway 82 in leaving the markets to return to Aspen.
Drivers are (usually) people, not traffic engineers or artificial intelligence. We go as fast as we think it is safe to go and increasing our chance of a traffic ticket by a few percent won’t and hasn’t changed that.
A wide-open highway invites a wide-open throttle; a narrower street chokes our need for speed, whether on pavement or a ski slope. I have yet to hear of a speeding problem on the narrow streets of Smuggler Mobile Home Park or North 40. And we wouldn’t want to hire an additional 10 cops to scare everyone into slowing even if we could recruit that many, which we can’t.