One of the more imaginative features of the Superman comics in the 1960s was Bizarro World, a slapstick version of Orwell’s “1984” vision: war is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is strength and so on.
Superman and anti-hero Bizarro live in a simpler, less serious world even simpler than Orwell’s oxymoronic formulation: “Us do opposite of all earthly things. Us hate beauty. Us love ugliness.”
Me like man bites dog humor.
So here we are in 2020 and Bizarro is back. Freedumb has replaced ordinary liberty endowing its adherents with the power to do evil in the name of good. Democrats are harvesting and drinking blood in pizza joint basements and masks are causing people to get the virus.
Me love Lauren Boebert for reviving Bizarro without irony. After all, the president is too busy to come to this little town and strip off his shirt to reveal a Superman suit. Steroids and aborted fetal-based gene therapy brought him back, that and 10 doctors and a helicopter.
“I feel so powerful … I will kiss everyone, men, women…”
Bizarro President proclaims at yet another super spreader event, evoking the sort of hilariously gross braggadocio that cracks up an 8-year-old and evokes his old laugh lines about kissing and grabbing women by the crotch. When you’re a celebrity or Bizarro incarnate, your super power is that no one can stop you from being a gross little 8-year-old doing whatever, whenever.
Aspenites and Snowmassians pride ourselves on detachment from the real world where skiing, partying and buffing out your body with exercise and spare parts is not understood as a meaningful way of life. Go back to Texas, we grumble within weeks of arriving as an Austin or Manhattan refugee.
In this election year, the Bizarro clones are biting back, more ferociously than a rabid man after a dog. The president taunts Joe Biden as some sort of Mr. Rogers with a mask dominated by the belief in the hoax virus, always whining because 220,000 mostly old people who would have died anyway are dead. What could be scarier than a genial old guy trying to listen to scientists and raise taxes on billionaires?
Our bubble began to break earlier this year when Lauren Boebert brought her dry T-shirt contest to the city council in the name of Freedumb and guns. Look what we’re packing, she proclaimed. Nothing says vote for me like a tight black T-shirt and a gun on the hip, what more is there to consider?
Her local adherents offer her as a “breath of fresh air” and different ideas. Give Maurice and Lorrie some credit, her ideas are new: I can’t remember a candidate anywhere ever who successfully built a resume around $20,000 in unpaid taxes, food poisoning 88 fairgoers in Garfield County, defying county closure rules, having 17-year-olds strut from table to table at her place illegally bearing arms, skipping court hearings and bragging on how cute her police booking photo is.
At least her resume makes for a writes-itself postcard.
Apparently inspired by her mentor, the Bizarro-in-chief, Boebert appears determined to opposite-mirror and mock her opponent, Diane Mitsch Bush, for having an advanced degree, getting experience in local government office, supporting science and trying to take issues like race, income inequality and health care seriously.
What? Issues? Doesn’t Diane know the answer to all questions? Guns. Guns. Freedumb. No rules. And did I mention the Second Amendment?
Like her Bizarro mentor, she has and won’t renounce the support of Qanon, the Bizarro reincarnation of the Tea Party where everything is a darkly comic: Democrats controlling the Deep State are harvesting children for sex and blood, the blood to be drunk in pizza parlor basements, the children to be sold off. In Boebert-Qanon world a true antihero inhabits the White House, trying to save us from mask-wielding scientists and what George Wallace liked to call “pointy headed burrocrats.”
Call me square, call me Mr. Spock, call me a geek, but Diane gets my vote and Boebert gets my invitation to Comic-Con next year.
Mick reminds readers that it’s only 15 days to the 50th anniversary of the Gonzo campaign for Pitkin County sheriff and his birthday. Send him a present at the clerk’s ballot drop box.