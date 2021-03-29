Some questions for my Republican friends.
I get that some of you people sincerely believe that Democrats “also do it” and would love to blame “both sides” for the divisions in this country.
That’s the easy way out. It allows one to retain a smug sense of superiority, an above-the-fray stance that casts blame equally, a way to avoid taking sides on close questions like is COVID-19 real, was the election stolen, will arresting people for giving food and water to voters waiting in mile-long lines prevent fraud, etc., etc.
Maybe it is both sides equally at fault. I doubt it, but why can’t we just test the idea since this is an opinion column and reader feedback is always welcome. So, let’s dialogue: Start with voting, the right to vote; maybe someone can explain to me why the Republican Party’s future presidential wannabes aren’t speaking out against the new laws in Georgia that are, as they say, aimed with surgical precision at discouraging Black and other urban voters from voting?
Readers of this space saw this coming (“Make America White Again” — March 8), and I was rather hoping for some justification from what used to be called the “loyal opposition,” or at least that’s how we referred to the other side before the Capitol was invaded by would-be insurrectionists beating people to death and injuring 160 Capitol cops.
But now the Georgia governor has signed the new law in front of a tasteful, idyllic painting of “Brickhouse Road,” which depicts the Callaway Plantation, once a 3,000-acre plantation that owned up to 100 slaves. Their master was so cruel he built a quasi-jail on the property for unruly slaves, and set dogs onto those who tried to escape, according to an oral history from Mariah Callaway, a slave held there. That’s according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Just to make the message clear, the all-white signature witnesses blathered on about making the vote “secure” and the Georgia police arrested a Black legislator who had the temerity to knock on the door in hopes of “witnessing” the ceremony. As in what business does a Black lawmaker have in the governor’s mansion anyway?
Maybe someone out there can explain why it’s reasonable to expect absentee voters to have a driver’s license, print a copy of it on their printer and enclose that in their ballot when voting absentee, when just a few months ago an audit of 15,000 signature matches found no problem. Again, the class bias shows: we “all” have driver’s licenses, we “all” have printers and scanners etc., etc.
And those who don’t can stand in line to vote at a polling place for up to 11 hours at a reduced number of polling places inconveniently located and relocated away from where they live while our latter-day Bull Connor arrest anyone who offers them food and drink while waiting. (Editor’s note: Connor was a Democrat who opposed the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.)
Will a police riot ensue as so many did in response to Black Lives Matter protests with the possibility of polling places closed to restore “Law ‘n’ Order?” Will we have to ask the next day “Who let the dogs out” or sicing them on voters criminally passing out bottles of water on a hot day?
Maybe there is a justification for all this that I haven’t heard. Drop me a line if you have one better than the twerp on Facebook who suggested if we can give them water, won’t liquor be next? For bonus points, please explain why a Black woman elected to office needs to be arrested for knocking on the governor’s office door? It’s not like she came armed with handcuffs and flag poles to beat someone with.
If we can dialogue about this, maybe that same Republican spokesperson can explain why so many Southern and red state governors are pretending the virus is no longer a problem in their states. Just when the vaccines are getting out, do we really have to foster one more spike when just another month or two could seal the deal?
The problem with letting the virus fester in strongholds like Texas and Florida is that the longer it goes on, the more chance that it will mutate into a variant that the vaccine does not prevent. Flu viruses do that all the time and that’s why flu vaccines have to be redone almost every year.
So, my Republican friends, maybe when you’re done explaining why making voting harder is good for the nation you can tell us why keeping the virus healthy enough to mutate into something more deadly is a great idea, other than the hope that Joe Biden can be blamed if the virus goes monster on us.
If there is a lucid response to this, send it to me and I will print it right here for all to see and enjoy. Otherwise, I have to conclude that the conventional wisdom about “dialogue” and “listening” is just a smug, safe way of staying comfortable and avoiding the truth.
Mick Ireland welcomes feedback at mick@sopris.net