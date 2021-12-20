Last week, I explored whether Aspen as we know it — or think we know it — can be saved or restored to something approximating what so many of us moved here to share: an organic community hosting a range of lifestyles and incomes with a common aim to live close to nature, skiing and culture.
The near-term prognosis for the survival of the vision, embodied best in the Aspen Area Community plan of 1993, is not bright, though the denouement awaits an aria by the proverbially overweight opera diva.
Clearly, some things have been lost, perhaps irretrievably. We all know, as Roger Marolt recently cataloged in a column, that gathering spots, especially the restaurants, are no longer able to serve many beyond the elite class that doesn’t worry too much about price. I won’t detail that demise except to say that the emergence of the once-affordable roadhouse known as the Woody Creek tavern into an upscale oyster bar, reservations please, is just another straw in the wind.
A few lower-end places survive, at least for the season or until someone finds a way to convert them into luxury residences or other repositories for international excess wealth. In an article entitled, “The United States of Dirty Money,” published Oct. 5 in The Atlantic notes: “Real estate continues to be the country’s biggest sponge for anonymous, ill-gotten wealth, while hedge funds and private equity have ballooned in recent years to offshore destinations of their own.”
Real estate as a safe deposit box is inimical to the rough balance Aspen had enjoyed for many decades, the less-than-idyllic-but-still-workable codependency between the owners of luxury property and the service workers who do the actual work to make the place attractive. One group supplies the bulk of the capital, the other staffs the free buses, creates and maintains the trails, parks and schools and labors to construct, deconstruct and reconstruct the ever-larger single-family homes. Those single-family homes historically housed many community leaders and supporters of the philanthropic groups that add the culture, arts, human services and environmental value that separates this place from other more strictly commercial resorts. Investment lock boxes and vacation rentals are outside the informal balance.
The informal social balance is characterized by mutual envy and admiration and sometimes fear and anger. If you owned a second home here, it was probably with the intent of sharing the lifestyle and amenities created, supported and serviced by the votes and labor of the worker bees. The pleasure of living, at least vicariously, in the idyll, was balanced by a smoldering envy of the locals who enjoyed “free stuff” like housing and the other amenities without having to pay for them: free buses, great schools, open space and human services paid for with taxes imposed on the property wealth.
There is a certain symmetry to the envy/gratitude cycle for the multi-job locals: They, like the multi-home owners, feel pressed for the time to enjoy what they have created and feel a constant economic pressure in a place where their dollars are competing for things that the high-enders do not notice when dropping big, personally insignificant money for just about everything.
The rough balance between the payers for and the creators of amenities and lifestyle has been disrupted by the addition of more than a thousand quasi-hotels gobbling up the long-term rentals and converting the heart of free-market homes into investment properties. Most of the residential property is not locally owned, with only 40% of single-family homes getting property tax bills in Aspen and 58% being owned by mostly out-of-state LLCs. As noted a week ago, only about 32% of free-market units are occupied.
Skippy Mesirow has a plan for a “vacancy” tax to fund the purchase of free-market properties and convert them into affordable or deed-restricted properties. Many practical and legal issues remain to be resolved. Even if the city can buy back a handful of properties, the question remains, to what end? The balance, like the planet’s climate, may not be easily restored.
Having a population almost strictly divided between real estate investment-grade property and deed-restricted property does not restore the balance — it’s not a community, it’s a recipe for parallel universes with little interaction and mixing. The spending power of second-home owners, investors and vacation renters means that local-serving businesses will continue to turn toward high-end merchandise and services because that’s where the money is. The absence of affordable eateries is merely a canary in the coal mine singing a lament for the days when locals came from many backgrounds and community was a joint effort, not an afterthought of a resort economy and a center for offshore investors looking to safely hide money from the tax man, prosecutors and rival despots.
Mick Ireland hopes he is wrong but he doubts it. Mick@sopris.net