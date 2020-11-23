Here on the warm beaches of North County in San Diego, a certain sadness tinged with relief seems to hang in the air, like a morning fog that should have burned off but won’t. Jane, my wife, can feel the mood the way some of us can smell unforecasted snow in the air or a bike race result 30 seconds after the start.
The restaurants are in doo-doo as deep as any in Aspen. Tonight’s dinner was in a repurposed parking lot enclosed by fencing canvas decorated with wonderful black and whites of past fishing forays by sport and commercial fishermen and a few women. The “help” was glad to see us at the Fish Market in Solana Beach, not obsequious but clearly in need of company in more than one sense.
Good food and good cheer cannot dispel what is happening to this local economy. The Mother of All Freeways, I-5, has dried up the endless traffic streams, breaking the continuity of red tail lights and oncoming headlights to a trickle, the way our rivers back home are dry in the late fall and early winter.
There is nothing much new about the novel coronavirus behind the COVID-19 pandemic anymore, here or elsewhere. Tonight began a statewide 10 p.m. curfew, and indoor dining is over. Hotels and vacation homes would ordinarily be packed with nearby “locals” from the surrounding inland deserts and tourists clinging to a last breath of fall. Instead, the beach is uncrowded, creating the same weird sensation one would get walking straight to the gondi unabated on a bluebird powder day. Most of the rooms on our floor at the Best Western are sealed with red stickers attesting to thorough cleaning and regular decontamination.
California — like Colorado, as Pitkin County is experiencing — is gingerly moving toward a partial shutdown, hoping that curfews will achieve the results that could be attained if the use of masks and social distancing became universal in the way that blackouts and window coverings were the rule during World War II here and in London.
By now, the smug disregard for the densely populated immoral “blue” cities should be gone, but isn’t. The smirk remains in much of the upper Midwest tier of almost unshakably “red” states where some governors continue to brag that this or that state is Open. For. Business! And Freedumb rings louder than the bell that has tolled for 250,000 Americans and may yet sound for another quarter of a million lives before vaccines can slow the spread.
Bicycles and bicyclists are everywhere on a Saturday morning here, riding old Highway 101 and roads much more perilous than Killer 82 as locals take advantage of the natural social distancing the sport affords. Costco is a mad scene of customers waiting for parking to open up while members wheel cartons and crates of survival supplies to their cars. The beaches are hardly packed and mask-wearing is at a Smuggler Mountain level, with some respecting others’ safety and the rest exercising their American Freedumb as if the state were not lurching toward shutdown and the safety of others didn’t matter.
This vacation was long planned as rest and recovery from more than a month of 2 a.m. shifts and disrupted sleep cycles that should have culminated on my Nov. 3 birthday with a clear result and sense of closure, win or lose. Instead of seeing the empire blown to smithereens, it’s Groundhog Day every morning, with new attempts to discredit the results and a new chance to marvel at the temerity it takes to disenfranchise the black voters of Philly, Detroit and Milwaukee. Sequels are planned in the Georgia Senate races, where the Republican candidates can’t afford to risk the Orange wrath by admitting Joe Biden won. Prequels for 2024 possibly starring Don Junior are being readied as the Treasury is closing aid to businesses, and states are left to borrow their way out of pandemically ravished economies. QAnon stands ready to blame Hillary and Barack for everything.
Most of the elected Republicans are sticking with denial and Rudy Giuliani’s style of delusion in the face of 20 or more judicial shutouts.
As if.
As if a formal certification of results in states won by Biden (Michigan, 158,000, Pennsylvania, 63,000) is an uncertainty that justifies keeping the Biden team on the bench and out of classified meetings and away from very busy shredding machines. As if winter were not coming in more than a weather way; as if the 10 million unemployed could get a job tomorrow; as if the waiter, busboy and kitchen crew at the Seafood Market could continue to make it with two tables occupied on a Saturday night.
I will miss the warmth of family Thanksgiving, a day for celebrating the myth of the friendly Pilgrim invasion that should be about recounting blessings, not recounting votes. I know too many others will assemble for mini-spreader events, not knowing who at the table might be harboring a virus that doesn’t manifest until well after contagion.
Let us give thanks that we can still control the spread of the disease with actions that speak louder than thoughts and prayers: wearing the mask and staying distant so more of us can be together next year.