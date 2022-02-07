Turns out, banned books are having a moment in the media with the ham-handed ban of the graphic novel “Maus” in Tennessee. Damn.
As most of you know by now, the Pulitzer-winning “Maus” depicts a lot of ugly truths about life during the Nazi rule in Germany along with other tragic events in author Art Spiegelman’s life, including the suicide of his mother, his father’s struggle to conceal what happened from his son and the death of a brother at the hands of the Nazis. The justifications for the ban include numerous uses of the word “damn” and a small pencil drawing of the author’s mother as a deceased mouse in a bathtub after taking her own life, victim of the postwar trauma that still lingers.
In Florida (where else, other than maybe Texas?), a handful of Nazi promoters displayed their beloved Swastika flag on a busy overpass last week. The point of this kind of damnable exercise — like the Nazi marches in Skokie, Illinois, home to many Jews and survivors of the camps — is usually to inflict pain and hurt on the allegedly racially impure, a reminder that hate still has a following.
And, of course, the Florida governor (and would-be successor to the four-year Reich of the Donald) responded, not by attacking the demonstrators, their hate campaign and their misspelled “Let’s Go Branon” banner but by trying to blame the Democrats for the demo. DeSantis’ press secretary asked, “Do we even know if they were Nazis?” Et cetera. Walks like a cat, pounces like a cat, must be a Democrat. Or so the argument goes.
I say most of you know about all of this because I flatter myself slightly in believing that the population here is hip, educated, intelligent and well read, even if a bit narcissistic.
As I write this, there are promoters of the book “Kitchen Readings” hoping to get the book — I contributed a story that runs about four pages — banned on the simple hope that banning is the path to the bestseller list, atop which “Maus” now resides. Nice humor by Michael Cleverly. As much as I like the collection of weird random events from Hunter’s life, “Kitchen Readings” is, well, an entertaining little rodent when measured on the scale of the “Maus” author’s distillation of the brutality of the “Final Solution.”
The substitution of animals for human characters softens the tale a bit, but it’s hard to imagine writing for younger readers about that dark period during which the German high command purposefully devised an efficient plan for the “evacuation” of all Jews from Europe. The evacuation was intended to remove from the planet of not just Jews but persons of mixed race that included Jewish ancestry, along with another 5 million persons classified as subhuman: gypsies, Jehovah’s Witnesses, LBGTQ persons, Poles, Slavs and others for a total of 11 million exterminations.
It’s hard to imagine that degree of racial hysteria here in this little town, but we are not far removed from the N-word being liberally bandied about and letters to the editor excoriating supporters of Gay Ski Week in graphic terms. I am, after all, a “Mick” or worse to some thinkers who still defend the Confederate battle flag as a historical token to be rubbed in the face of Black people. And the schools don’t seem motivated to teach the real history of race in America lest they be accused of acknowledging critical race theory has an element of truth behind it. After all, a few dozen parents can make policy on COVID masking, right?
Righteous “Christians” are gathering copies of such ungodly works as “Harry Potter,” “Lord of the Rings” and “To Kill a Mockingbird” to stoke the fires of the fundamentalist base, literally and thermodynamically. Toss in tarot cards, library books checked out by faithful students and crystals, and it’s sort of a homecoming fire for the faithful in Greg Locke’s Nashville flock.
I am better versed in the Bible than “Maus” — the graphic novel is No. 1 and hard to get right now — but if ungodly bad language, nudity, illicit sex and violence qualified one for the burning pyre, I might not have learned about how two male descendants of Adam and Eve begat an entire population. Nor would I have learned of God’s order for the rape of conquered people’s women. Pretty grisly but OK in Tennessee as long as the word “damn” doesn’t get much play. Spoiler alert for Bible thumpers who don’t actually read their Good Book: The guy dies in the end.
Mick Ireland watched parts of the trial of Adolf Eichmann as a kid. Even then there were attempts to ban the grainy black-and-white footage of the camps because of nudity. Mick@sopris.net.