Maybe it’s time for the city and county to just split with a new county formed out of Aspen and the Urban Growth Boundary.
It’s clear that Pitkin County commissioners, save Kelly McNicholas Kury, have no stomach for contributing to the No. 1 problem in the county: housing. After all, it’s not an election year, that special, meaningless time when county commissioners troll through the high-density affordable neighborhoods like mine asking for votes and declaring their fealty to the denizens thereof.
So, Elizabeth Milias and the anti-housing groups “won” the election in the same sense that Trump won the election in 2020, leveraging a small portion of the electorate into an anti-housing policy majority on the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners.
The BOCC has more or less told the Aspen City Council to pound sand when asked politely to consider raising some tax money to help solve the housing problem as if, in the words of first-termer Francie Jacober, “Aspen drives this demand for housing so it’s not crazy that Aspen should be paying for it.”
But crazy it is, blaming Aspen for the entire housing shortage. As if authorizing 274-plus short-term rental units in rural areas won’t generate any employees. As if airport expansion, an unnecessary 43-unit jail, an expansion of Pandora’s at Aspen Mountain to attract more skiers and ever-larger mega homes on Red Mountain were Aspen approvals or proposals driving the demand for housing and the shortage of labor.
Rural areas demonizing urban areas as the “cause” of all woes is a tradition that goes back to the Jeffersonian ideal of an agrarian polity governed by yeomen farmers. City people were typecast as corrupt and corruptible. It took 160 years before the Supreme Court ruled that rural and urban and suburban votes should have equal weight in apportioning representation in the U.S. House and state legislatures. See Baker v. Carr (1962), interpreting the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection clause at last establishing one person, one vote.
Perhaps it’s a coincidence that a majority of commissioners, save McNicholas Kury, live in single-family homes they own. Housing problem, what housing problem? Let the city solve it, they have money.
Some even are wont to point out that they bought a free-market house 15 or 20 years ago, as if slackers with two and three jobs needed to get off their butts or should have chosen to have been born into local families when free-market units were affordable. The condescending implication being, of course, that the rest of us slackers needed to drink fewer lattes, eat more cake and ski fewer days so as to accrue or inherit the means to access the community.
The irony is that rural Pitkin County is heavily subsidized by city-generated tax funds. Sales tax, which is primarily generated by commercial activity in Aspen, is split evenly between the county and city at 43% with Snowmass getting about 14%. Sales tax is the biggest revenue stream in the county budget.
And the county collects property tax on property within the city with no obligation to spend it within the city. For example, the sheriff’s staff is paid by county funds, including sales and property taxes paid within the city. The city’s taxpayers pay for its own police department.
Commissioner Greg Poschman claims, “I feel the Lumberyard did get stuffed down a lot of people’s throats.” Really, Greg? When, where did that “stuffing” happen? I missed that scandal, and the journalists missed it. Perhaps Q can tell us how the city secretly forced the Lumberyard purchase upon the innocent commissioners and taxpayers.
The land was purchased for $18.5 million in 2008 — 14 years ago — and the critics were quick to pounce. The purchase was approved by council after public hearings and robust criticism. Anti-housing candidates in the subsequent election and their above-referenced ally didn’t come close to overturning the decision. Planning has proceeded through numerous meetings since as the city council revised and shrank the total number of units.
If irony isn’t dead, it probably lives on that acreage where the purchase price is more or less tip money compared to what it will cost to build it. $18 million is about enough for a decent teardown on the West End.
The reality is that the county commissioners don’t, save one, have the courage to even talk about raising taxes for a problem for which they share responsibility. The city plans to tax STRs to offset the job generation those mini-hotels create while the county is ready to host 274 more mini-hotels with no housing generation requirement, as if the visitors won’t create demand for labor on site and throughout the county.
The BOCC likes to say it doesn’t “trust” APCHA or the city. Fine. Get a divorce, pay for your services with taxes generated in the unincorporated areas. I’m sure the voters there will be thrilled to see their mill levy doubled or tripled when the city property tax base/sales tax subsidy goes away.
The county attorney has told the BOCC for 20 years that it could easily form its own housing authority. He was right then and right now. If you can’t play on the team, start your own league.
Mick Ireland accepts the “blame” for advocating for the purchase of the Lumberyard, Burlingame and housing exactions at the Aspen Highlands. Contact him at mick@sopris.net.