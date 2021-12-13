It was 30 years ago I wrote a column titled, “Tax and build or say goodbye.” It was last month I wrote about how LLCs are being used to transform this and other resorts by speeding the conversion of local residences and long-term rentals into hotels.
In the chess game between those who would transform this place into a theme park and the locals who still believe the resort should be balanced with local character and characters, the city’s latest moratorium is not the end but only the beginning of the struggle to keep this place from being just another place to stash cash.
Aspen has risen to the challenge before. Beginning in the 1990s, we did tax real estate transfers and began building the 2,800-plus housing units that offset the loss of free-market housing that has gobbled up local residences. Housing roughly balanced the declines in population experienced in once-thriving neighborhoods. The latest census shows, as did the prior one, that Aspen’s population grew at a slow rate that would have been negative but for the addition of affordable units during the last decade.
The real estate transfer tax, the day care/housing tax and various impositions on development and growth management quotas essentially pour new units into a sieve while gentrification drains away the unregulated housing stock. While Aspen has stabilized its population by virtue of housing initiatives, the world marketplace is not finished playing games with this small city. The city defends, the market counters with new ways of cashing out the town’s character and unique charm in the interest of maximizing short-term gain.
History can be a harsh but thorough teacher. Last week, city council did not repeat the mistake of a decade ago and broadcast its intent to regulate. It kept its collective mouth shut and adopted a badly needed timeout before residential expansionists could file applications to create ever larger vacation and second homes. In 2012, an untimely publicly broadcasted attempt to freeze penthouse-on-stilts development in the commercial core led to 11 immediate applications preserving the right to 45-foot buildings in the commercial core. The red Lego building stands as a reminder of what the market will do left to its own devices when it fears future regulation.
Already, some property owners and development boomers are complaining that the city intends to thwart the continuing conversion of residential neighborhoods into second-home investments and basically unregulated lodging. Cry me a river. Aren’t the present 1,000 vacation rental units enough? Can we get by for a while with the $750 million in construction and approvals?
If we can’t slow the conversion of everything not deed restricted, a housing program already running out of room for current shortfalls will need a quantum leap in units to provide for the labor that will serve the new mini hotels. Inevitably, as labor demands grow and long-term rentals become extinct, the “need” for $100 million to import more labor will be offered as a “solution.” All this to serve outside investors shielded behind LLCs and other anonymous entities that have neither a heart nor a mind to match the Paepcke mantra of fostering sound mind, body and spirit.
While the role of residential housing in driving the demand for labor has been understood in planning circles for decades, Aspen and Pitkin County have not imposed significant mitigation on residential development. The prevailing view was that mitigation on residences would make them too expensive for “locals.” The idea that working locals would buy and own a single-family home here if only regulations were soft is a horse that has long since slipped out of the barn and down the road to Rifle.
Long-term rentals are near extinct. Of the remaining free-market housing stock, only about 32% hosts local, living residents — the rest being mini hotels and or second, third or fifth homes. Facebook is full of heartfelt pleas by local families begging to pay ever more absurd rent.
Will regulation save Aspen or at least stave off the complete conversion to a theme park where locals are confined to affordable housing and a few holdout homes? No serious planners think limiting or even eliminating most vacation rentals will bring back the long-term rental market: those who can’t rent for $400 or $10,000 a night may simply convert to LLC-owned, quasi-second homes with “members” using their ownership interests to escape regulation the way a private golf course club excludes the public and raises money internally through dues and membership fees.
The council has passed a hard test, but the real profiles in courage will be written for its members if the council can resist the plaintive wailing from property owners who anticipated making good real estate investments into fabulous commercial enterprises. There is, in real estate, never enough more — why settle for annual double-digit investment returns when doubling the entire investment is possible?
Once again, the town is at the crossroads we first reached in 1988: Take radical action or say goodbye. Speak now or forever hold your piece. Tell council you support real growth management and making growth pay for its impacts.
Mick Ireland has followed the decline of local character for 30 years but still hopes we can be more than a theme park. Mick@sopris.net.