I was surprised by how many calls and notes I have received since Election Day asking me if it was really over, the “it” needing no definition or description.
It is and it isn’t. I could probably write this entire column without defining the it that is or is not over.
The it that is over was over much sooner than we think. Watching presidential “its” for 60 years going back to Kennedy in 1960, the outcome was pretty clear to me on election night. The media, having been burnt by the polling results in 2016, were reluctant to jump on it and still hesitated for days before finally accepting the math and logic that Donald Trump could not come from behind in Pennsylvania even when almost all the uncounted votes were cast in pro-Biden black and suburban counties.
James Carville, the colorful, blunt, sage Clinton adviser explained it this way days ago: Democrats, put away the razor blades and Ambien, it’s over. I posted a simple message on Facebook: It’s over. That drew more likes and more comments than any other words or pictures I have ever posted.
And it was over. While the networks dithered for fear of being accused of favoritism and the president tweeted out the virulent denial of reality that is his trademark, the math rolled on. It was almost as though the same people who were stunned by Trump’s unexpected win in 2016 were too traumatized by the past four years of alternative reality to accept good news, like a kid who is so absorbed by anger that he or she refuses to have fun.
The wait to exhale ended on Saturday for Biden supporters. A friend and neighbor borrowed some leftover Biden/Harris yard signs for a local celebration with some kids while dancing and cheering erupted across streets and parking lots from MAGA rallies.
While Biden asks comity with and healing for the red-hat people, the only person who can really give them a chance to exhale was out on the golf course populating the Twittersphere with angry defiance and assertions that the results were not really final, like an Aspen homeowner insisting that there is grass to be mowed under that new fallen snow.
MAGA people are left in a difficult position, stood up instead of stood by, asked to demand the vote count stop in Pennsylvania while chanting “count every vote in Arizona” as if a smorgasbord of baby lawsuits can turn the tide. No, signature matching and a ruling on whether poll watchers have to stand 10 feet or 6 feet from counters is not going to bring about intervention by the Supreme Court.
I admit I don’t fully understand Red America, its grievances and worldview, though the pain is obvious enough to feel. This much I know: some of that pain could be relieved if only their president would take a break from golfing and allow them to exhale. In 2016, the much maligned Hillary Clinton made the single hardest and most hated phone call a politician ever has to make, congratulating the winner and publicly wishing him success.
The 2016 election was closer. Biden has won Michigan by more votes (about 150,000) than the total margin for Trump in the three “Blue Wall” states (77,000) that he flipped to win in 2016. Clinton had the grace to not demand a recount, did not ask the Supreme Court to intervene and did not encourage supporters to rally for recounts in states that she lost. Michigan in 2016 was much closer (10,000 votes) than Pennsylvania is as I write (40,000 headed for 100,000) but no attempt was made to overturn the results, claim fraud or prolong the agony.
If there is to be healing, the ball is not in Joe Biden’s court. He waited for the networks, including Fox, to acknowledge the obvious. It’s over. In 1960, Nixon took less than a few hours to concede in a much closer election decided by 19,000 votes in two states. In 1976, Gerald Ford did it in another close election. In 1980, Carter did it, in 1992, George H. Bush did it and on and on, all within a day and all of them pledged support.
There is only one man who can start the healing and, as I write, he is back on the golf course, tweeting conspiracy theories that are echoed in the social media.
If he really loves those who adore them, he owes them a chance to exhale. It’s over.
Mick Ireland knows how hard it is to accept defeat publicly and believes reconciliation requires an honest recognition of reality. Mick@sopris.net