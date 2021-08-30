The housing thing is out of control while we rearrange the furniture on Cooper Avenue with yet another split decision leaving a decent housing proposal in limbo. Another big win for the status quo, for NIMBY, for greed.
Just the other night the Historic Preservation Commission again deadlocked on an approval that would have created five deed-restricted affordable rental units and four off-street parking spaces where we always claim they belong: in our core residential neighborhoods. A year goes by, another brick in the wall to keep locals out of a neighborhood.
Under the land-use code as written, the city council has no means of breaking the deadlock. Council some time ago ceded authority over HPC decisions on land use on historic properties. Are we headed to another tumor-style development, a “cabin” protruding from a big house, serving as a mudroom and looking like just another West End monstrosity designed by Dr. Frankenstein with parts stitched together?
This property is host to a small single family unit that once housed the esteemed columnist Su Lum. Redevelopment has been proposed twice, once to add a single family home and more recently affordable housing, twice denied now by virtue of 2-2 tied votes.
The proposed development is a small but telling tale about how cities cannot encourage density as a solution to the affordable housing crisis that is now a national crisis that lines freeway right of ways with blue tarp camps as vacation rentals, second homes and investment vehicles for various plutocrats masked behind corporate entities and LLCs force prices up and residents out.
To be clear, outside the formally dedicated affordable housing stock, very little remains accessible to renters here on a long-term basis. Perhaps 20% or 30% of what is not deed restricted hosts local residents. And the city is hard pressed outside of the Lumberyard and Burlingame Phase 3 proposals to add much affordable housing.
Adding five units at 1020 E. Cooper Ave. does not solve the problem — but it does test our will to do so. Are these neighbors, many of whom don’t live here full time, going to be able to enhance their property values by adopting a de facto zoning that keeps “those people,” those pesky renters, those young locals out?
Some of you may recall a column in this space that noted that the proposal is next door to and across the street from vacation rental units. Those vacation properties, and another 30 more, within 250 feet of 1020 E. Cooper Ave. provide no parking, no limitation on guest numbers and a meager property tax. Other “bandit” units provide even less: no sales tax, no license, nothing but a need to bring in more labor to serve their customers.
There is, fortunately, a solution if the city council is willing to break the deadlock: change the rules to put the decision in the hands of the elected rather than the appointed officials who are elected to make the tough calls. As it is, one of the HPC commissioners has expressed enough of a disdain for the workforce that it would disqualify him from serving on an impartial jury.
Simply put, the council needs to allow the applicant to withdraw the application and reapply under a code amendment that grants the council final say in the event of another deadlock at HPC or a denial.
I haven’t seen anyone successfully campaign for city office without pledging to create more housing and restrain growth. It appears from the 2020 census that population growth has been curbed almost to a point of standstill here. The census claims only 400 new Aspen residents have been added. Traffic, construction and real estate sales have increased with the obvious results of which we complain on a daily basis while imported commuters serve the booming high-end economy.
If our elected officials are serious about housing, and I believe they are, the path is pretty straight forward: post “the buck stops here” sign at council table and own the result. Council is the party to which our complaints ought to be addressed and, if possible, resolved. If the council sees more value in preserving the shack/cabin “as is” rather than adding the units and a stand-alone structure, so be it. If not, council, and no one else, can make the housing happen and send a message that each council person as a candidate meant what he/she said in identifying housing as the No. 1 priority in campaigns and city retreats.
Mick Ireland has voted since 1988 for candidates who said housing is the No. 1 problem and he believes it still is. Mick@sopris.net