For some of us, it’s not a democracy if we can’t do what we feel, when we want with whom or to whom.
The question is not so hypothetical as it might seem, but it’s at the root of our present political dilemma: the tug of war between life as an empowered teenager and the notion that we are obligated to help, or at least respect the needs and rights of others.
This balance is hardly exclusive to this country and is decided along the rights/responsibility axis throughout the world. In Afghanistan, the responsibility to obey above all and without regard for individual desires is almost absolute, at least if you’re female. No more beauty parlors, no books, no individual expression contrary to Shahira law.
On the other end of the scale, there are places and countries where “no rules” is more than a catchy advertising slogan for PR and marketing firms. Anarchy might be a better description of life in narco states and places like Haiti, where the government has been supplanted by gang warfare with as much as 80% of the nation’s capital is controlled by warring factions. Who you gonna call? The police are outgunned, out personed and on the take.
Doctors without Borders has suspended operations in Port au Prince after a gang grabbed a patient out of an operating room in a hospital. Other well-intentioned volunteers and NGO workers are leaving lest they be kidnapped by a gang looking to harvest ransom money. Welcome to No Rules.
While Aspen and Pitkin County have been mocked by neo-Libertarians as a form of woke Taliban, the questions above, where and when to regulate, is a big part of life here. Truth be told, the city and county have few resources and less appetite for enforcing various edicts, even those that have been ratified by elections and/or referenda.
All this comes to mind as a fight brews over local environmental regulation, with at least one council person questioning whether the City of Aspen should require rather than suggest building codes that cut carbon generation.
This debate is not about the content, expense, feasibility or efficacy of proposed regulations. It’s about whether we can or should make any person or quasi-person corporate entity do anything to meet council goals for carbon reduction.
That is not to say that citizens should not challenge proposed regulations. And it’s not about whether a set of proposed regulations is impractical, ineffective or too expensive. It’s about whether we should make anybody do anything about it that they don’t want to do or believe is unnecessary.
Mandates are usually rationalized as necessary for the common good and national survival. Intermediate mandates like seatbelts, the diminishing limits on gun possession and regulation of secondhand smoke are designed to save lives with the understanding that the exercise of Libertarian-level freedom can be dangerous to more than the direct participants.
None of us wants to be collateral damage in a drive-by shooting or someone’s tobacco habit, and so we step in as a community, government or business. But we must ask ourselves an analogous and difficult local question: Can and should we make local developers and property owners rein in their impacts ever more as new regulatory schemes emerge?
That question depends in turn on our belief in or our skepticism about global warming, a term that has been revived as the Gulf of Mexico has warmed to hot tub levels, at 100 degrees in some places. The Antarctic sea ice is at an all-time low, at least as far back as can be estimated or measured. Climate skepticism seems more and more like a figleaf offered to shield the knowing guilt of those who put profits or convenience first.
If you have never had someone come to your door or visit your email box pledging to protect the (our) environment, it may be you don’t live here much. The environment here has been sanctified akin to the phrase “unalienable” rights that “We the People” posited as absolutes in our national founding documents.
Unfortunately, moral suasion, elections and inspiration haven’t checked the rise in ocean temperature that may spawn a category 6 hurricane with 200-mile-per-hour winds and destructive energy that makes nuclear weapons perform as toys by comparison.
A recession ends, we line up for gas-guzzling SUVs or, if we can afford it, carbonized private jets. One can’t walk a trail or path here without seeing the jetsam and flotsam of overuse including crushed plants and the inevitable empty water bottle. Voluntary, personal programs aren’t getting the job done.
Some people won’t allow themselves to be forced to do even what they know is necessary or even gratifying. As an uncle participating in the lives of two little people back in the day, I can remember their stubborn refusal to interrupt tears and angst with fun activities.
The question then was whether one should make an unhappy child have fun rather than wallow in unhappiness. As we grow older, we’ll have to decide whether the environment we all love is worth making citizens, investors and corporate entities experience the joy of saving the planet as we know it.