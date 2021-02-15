How many times do we have to rally the public to fight for something, some cause, some idea before punching and kicking supplants discourse and argument?
Our electeds, aka politicians, seem unable to advocate on our behalf without reference to the lexicon of sports writers in general and boxing journalists in particular. Knockdown, knockout, beat, crush, gut punch and on and on. Not a day goes by without someone proclaiming a desire to fight for you, fight for a fair wage, fight for a tax cut, for freedom, for justice, for your rights to a big gun and on and on.
This constant call to metaphorical arms is not limited to the last president, although he did manage to throw the fight word into his Jan. 6 pre-invasion pep rally 20 times before mentioning peaceful as an alternative approach to marching on the Capitol.
America’s mouthpiece, Rudy the low-rent knockoff of Joe Pesci’s Cousin Vinnie, called for a “trial by combat” during the pre-Capitol invasion pep rally.
The commitment to combat as the answer is endemic, if not pandemic, among our leaders in both parties and most nations in a way that says more about us than them. We always choose between fighters who came up fighting their way to a party nomination, who fought their way through life to get there and who promise to fight for us, for democracy, for your rights, for truth, justice and the American Way. Clark Kent is always on one presidential ticket, Bruce Wayne on the other, ready to fight each other as a means of fighting for you.
The ineffectual defense team at the impeachment trial at least made one valid point: everyone from Elizabeth Warren through Bernie Sanders all the way to the fringe right and Lindsey Graham can hardly talk about a political proposition without a reference to fighting.
The main difference between Sen. Warren and the former pugilist in chief seems to be that Ms. Warren pledges to fight for this and that idea, ideas you may or may not like while Captain Bonespurs is always asking others to thump his opponents in a physical sense. He’ll be with the elk-horned guy and the Auschwitz guy and the Proud Boys until the action starts.
Countless rallies in the past five years featured The Don asking his would-be capos to beat up protestors at his events, promising to pay their legal bills. Remember his recommendation to police that they klunk the head of arrestees on the squad car roof while pushing them into the back seat?
The demand for immediate execution of the Central Park Five?
Or the times he extolled supporters who punched protesters: “Trump said such attacks on protesters were “very, very appropriate” and the kind of action “we need a little bit more of.” See Vox’s summary at Trump’s history of inciting violence in words and tweets: A timeline from 2015 through the Capitol attack.
The thing to remember about politicians is that they are, like markets, ultimately very responsive to demand. If it works, it gets repeated, amplified, echoed and retweeted to the base.
The demand for a “fighter” will remain strong even after the Orange One is issued free clothing to complement his complexion. Orange is the new orange, but that won’t stop the pusillanimous poltroons like Josh Hawley from giving a power salute to bullies as they break the thin blue line on their way to beating the police senseless or to death in pursuit of the latest hoaxification of reality.
It’s not reasonable to assume either party will renounce the language of fighting as long as the sidelines are dominated by millions of cheerleaders singing the fight song. I didn’t like St. Viator High much a half century ago, and all I can remember about the school song was something about fight, fight, fight for victory, that, and the priests who had their very own fight club to punch out kids who didn’t buy the whole Catholic warrior paradigm.
Change will come as it always does but not until we the people start walking, talking and voting like we really mean that those who disagree are not an enemy to be subjugated.
Until we start listening and stop demonizing, we can expect more Josh Hawleys and Lindsey Grahams stoking the barbarian gate-crashers in the name of hoax.