Nothing rouses greed from its slumber like a crisis.
We all know greed never sleeps, but now we know what happens when it’s enshrined as government policy and fully awakened by the opportunity to leverage fear for gain. While we here and elsewhere are busy washing our hands with soap and sanitizer for safety, far too many captains of industry are rubbing their hands with glee. It’s too early to document the exact quantity and spread of profits being made off fear; it is fairly obvious that profiteering is under way for critical care products — masks, respirators and protective clothing.
Ironically, some of the capitalist giants, Amazon, eBay, Walmart and Craig’s List are in the forefront of the war on price gouging, delisting some of the products being offered at a tenfold increase in price. Locally, the supermarkets don’t seem to be gouging on the most demanded products: hand sanitizers, toilet paper, gloves and masks. Call it capitalism with a conscience.
But the federal government remains on the sidelines unless begged to act. States and even federal agencies bid up the price of protective equipment (masks, face shields) and respirators. $0.58 masks go for $7.50, portable X-ray machines are priced at 20 times their usual price. Automakers might be able to produce ventilators within a few months.
Price gouging is nothing new. Ancient Egyptian commentators posed hypothetical fables about grain ships and starving cities and the ethics of extorting starving people for the life sustaining grain. It was generally agreed that price gouging was unacceptable, a centuries-old lesson that seems forgotten.
The solution has been tested and works. In 1950, Congress authorized presidents to take command of the market and order the production of emergency supplies. The profiteer-in-chief says he “may use” the same law, but he hasn’t acted consistently to command production and organize efficient allocation of the resources. Those bereft of historical perspective probably aren’t aware that World War II was won in large part by commandeering resources and ordering the factories to use them.
In WWII, FDR mandated the production of 40,000 aircraft. Auto factories were required to build tanks and jeeps. Electric production on the Columbia River was taken for aircraft production. Price gougers were subject to prosecution. High taxes discouraged inflation and speculation. Thus it is that we don’t speak German or Japanese by order of the victorious Axis powers.
The federal experts who have survived the extremes of budget cuts agree: “Test, test, test.” Not just the obviously afflicted but everyone.
Here in Pitkin County and most of the country, we await test kits while the virus is spread not just by the entitled scion of billionaires. Innocent residents who are unaware that they are carriers of the disease also are helping push the nation to a No. 1 ranking in the world death and infected count.
We are being out-tested by smaller nations (Iceland, South Korea) and undertreated while our president waits for the market to respond and Easter Sunday to mark the end of the crisis. Thoughts and prayers.
Meanwhile, at least two have died here in the county. Another 1,000 have passed in the country since my first draft of this piece (2,004 COVID-19 losses as of 7 p.m. on Saturday night) and the figure may reach 3,000 before you read it. The loss of life might have been reduced or prevented had health and safety been prioritized over protection of the stock market and the need to label the virus as a hoax perpetrated by Democrats.
Even now, resistance to acknowledging reality remains strong. The governor of Mississippi has invalidated local municipal ordinances mandating social distancing and business closures (“We’re not China.”). The governor of Texas wants to quarantine air passengers arriving from affected areas, as if the state’s 1,639 cases are “under control” and the borders can be sealed. In Florida, the young and the entitled thronged to the beaches for spring break and the state remains open for group gatherings.
Single-payer may not be the answer to health care, but single-buyer would surely help slow the spread.
While so many here are doing their part to stop the spread, it’s not enough. As was noted in the Revolutionary War, we will all hang together or we shall surely hang separately.
Mick Ireland believes neither socialism nor capitalism has all the answers and is happy to see so many hikers doing their best to stay distant and City Market limiting entry to groups of five. Contact him at Mick@sopris.net.