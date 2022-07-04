July 4 is maybe my favorite holiday. It’s usually warm and dry, many friends are about, the race starts at 8 a.m. and the parade is a great place to greet children with bits of chocolate. We have an exceptional country with some notable recent exceptions: criminalizing abortion, rolling back clean air rules and the ascendancy of the very wealthy — a development the founders rightly feared.
The truly exceptional thing about this country worth celebrating is that we move slowly forward with obvious steps back, but we don’t have to battle with the Army and fill the streets day and night whenever the government gets out of hand. The Arab Spring is a pretty good example of how direct action against despots can easily lead to another despot in a futile attempt by the powerless people to change direction. Libya, Egypt and Turkey are hardly the lands of the free, though homes of the brave who did resist to no avail. The Chinese autocracy, Cuban dictatorships and Russian communism were products of uprisings, not elections.
What makes us exceptional is that we still can reverse course on the 18th-century thinking of the Supreme Court that has pushed women back and sidelined efforts to mandate change to clean energy, all in the name of “states’ rights.” We have been here before. The “resistance” to desegregation and civil rights were based on the idea of states as the arbiter of freedom. The Civil War was, after all, an insurrection that defied the idea that anyone or any government could impose freedom on slave states.
While many of my progressive friends are busy gaslighting their own allies, whining that the “Democrats” aren’t making good things happen — as if the 48 of them are in control — the autocrats and plutocrats have been planning for decades the demise of the means by which history can be bent in the direction of justice.
Next year, the Federalist Society’s court will take up a case that would end the popular vote as a means of choosing electors for the presidency under the banner of “states’ rights.” The objective in that case is to give electoral control to legislatures for the selection of the persons who actually pick the president of the United States.
Under this formulation, legislatures could throw out the popular result in states that do not vote for the true, non-blue Q candidate, instead naming their choices to the Electoral College rather than the candidates who actually won the popular vote in their respective states. Many people don’t realize that the presidential electors are actually the people we vote for in a presidential election, and they can usually be counted on to vote for the winner in the state where they were elected under the banner of a Democrat or Republican or some other candidate.
In 2020, Joe Biden and his electors won by more than 7 million votes nationwide. More to the point, Biden won 306 electoral votes. Through a redistricting case that the Supreme Court has chosen to hear in October, the plan is to prevent that from happening again by allowing legislatures to send their own choices to the Electoral College. That’s why Trump was hangman angry at Mike Pence: Pence refused to throw out the votes of the electors in Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan and/or Arizona and allow alternative electors who would have reversed the 173,000-vote win by Biden in Michigan, the 24,000-vote margin in Wisconsin, the 11,000-vote wins in Georgia and Arizona and so on.
The Supreme Court will be asked next year to legitimize that process so that gerrymandered legislative majorities would have the final say and could, without reference to Election Day results, designate that Wisconsin or Arizona or Georgia would be represented by persons picked by the state legislatures rather than the voters. Seriously — that’s the plan.
This may sound preposterous because our complacency and ignorance leads us to believe the winner of the state vote wins and that win is final. In the last election, the Republican/Trump machine went to the trouble of naming the “real” electors. One group even literally sneaked in the back door of a statehouse so they could cast their ballots for Trump on the day and place designated by state law for certifying the results.
Under the case coming to the court, Moore v. Harper, those same electors would come in the front door and could be designated the true electors. This sounds weird — it is weird — but keep in mind that a majority of Republicans now believe Joe Biden was elected by fraud and theft, and their representatives in statehouses across the country could act on those same beliefs. Under the proposed formulation, it would be a short, easy step for the legislature in Georgia or Arizona or elsewhere to find that fraud had occurred and Trump or DeSantis electors were entitled to cast votes for their choice, notwithstanding the “official” popular vote.
As we — and women, especially — have recently learned, the present court cares more for the opinion of 17th-century witch burners and slaveholders than public opinion. It’s easy to envision that bunch saying the Constitution doesn’t explicitly provide for a popular election of electors, just as it found that the right of privacy on which pro-choice voters rely is not and was not recognized in the 14th Amendment when it was ratified in 1868.
Today is Independence Day. The author of the declaration for today, Thomas Jefferson, said, “Every government degenerates when trusted to the rulers of the people alone.”
Have some burgers, some beer and watch the parade — but don’t take it for granted. Your real Independence Day is always the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, this year and thereafter until the Supreme Court puts an end to yet another right.
Mick Ireland does not trust the autocrats and plutocrats to do the right thing. mick@sopris.net.