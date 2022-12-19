It’s hard to understand the High Holidays when living in a town where celebration and stress are three-month stretches in the winter and two more in the summer.
Sometimes it’s hard to distinguish one quasi-religious holiday from all the other wonderful days where we spend too much, eat and drink too much and try too hard to be happy even though happiness is more or less built into our town’s culture.
As a recovering Catholic trying to reconcile the good that I was taught with the evil that I observed, I see Christmas as a paradox — like rustic, back-to-nature “cabins” worth millions in one of the wealthiest places on Earth this side of Qatar that can’t seem to find as much as a manger for some of our residents.
If I don’t know what Christmas is for sure — because it’s so many things — I do know what it is not.
First, Christmas is not the day baby Jesus was born. This may be news to a few hyper Christians like our Congress representative and Fox News and maybe Elon Musk, but the historical record is clear: There is no evidence that the Romans had a census in year zero or in mid-winter. The nearest historical census was about year six.
Even less clear is who co-opted whom for their celebration of the return of the sun and its longer days. The designation of Christmas as the birth date of all time didn’t happen until about 336 C.E., sometime after the church and the state had become close allies and not long before the Catholic (then Christian) church became the official religion of the empire.
The merger was a win-win for both sides: Many cultures already celebrated the winter solstice including natives in the Americas, the Celts rocking out with Stonehenge and the Irish of 6,000 years ago lining up tombs with the rays of the sun on the shortest day of the year.
The church may not have been scientifically accurate in its calendaring, but its politics were flawless: Why not celebrate the baby at a time when people were already feasting, worshiping trees and hanging red (sun) balls? Party on with a new name and a new tradition. Ornaments, parties, evergreens. We don’t celebrate Washington’s birthday or Martin Luther King Day on the day of the actual historical events — and why would we when we can have a longer, more memorable holiday weekend?
It was by a vote of the Christian bishops three centuries after his death that the baby Jesus was designated as coeternal with God the Father, making Mary a virgin mother and relegating Joseph the carpenter as loser of the long-ago custody question.
So while scholars and clerics can’t really agree on paternity, date of birth and other details — the “meaning” of Christmas, some argue — perhaps we can agree on what Christmas is not in this day and age.
Christmas is not “Xmas,” and Xmas is not a liberal plot. It’s a commercial designation, sorry Sean and Fox News. Nor was or is it a Muslim plot. Brother Malcolm earned his “X” as a practitioner of his faith, not as an attempt to subvert Christmas. He chose the X as a rejection of his slave name. When I was a kid in a large Catholic family (was there any other kind?), merchants were busily commercializing Christianity faster than one can say wilderness STR or AspenX.
The problem, in the days of supersized department stores, was that nobody could fit “Christmas” on a display window with supersized lettering. But four big picture windows were perfect for X_M_A_S. Eight windows means room for eight letters: XMAS SALE. Seeing was believing in Xmas.
Parish priests always reminded the faithful when I was a kid that it’s not the baby Jesus we should worship since, like most babies, the kid did not ask us to do hard things like forgiving our enemies, sharing our wealth with Caesar and the poor or any of that progressive stuff.
We should never forget Jesus was born and died as a Jew. He went after the cyber criminals of his time at the local temple. He fed the poor, he blessed the sinners. In other words, he was an observant Jew. And, lucky for me and other Christians, we are welcome to do the same — and accept eight crazy nights of presents or have holiday Chinese food if we want without missing a single Xmas or Christmas bonus or gift.
Nope, Christmas is not hosted by Amazon or Twitter or a political party. It’s not a good time to get drunk or cheat on the spouse or feel smug. It’s a good time to be like grown-up Jesus. Or, if that’s too much, be like Klaus and spread some cheer.
Mick Ireland is happy to have family to share the solstice with and hopes all of his readers find the same cheer without overdoing it. mick@sopris.net