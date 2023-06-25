Editor:
Once again, Mick Ireland misstated facts in his Monday column to further his campaign of disinformation. He accuses me of coming into council last week telling the councilpersons to reduce the size of the Lumberyard units by 20%. He also accuses me of building housing not fit for incarcerated prisoners. Nothing could be further from the truth.
The truth is that the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority guidelines have a stated minimum square footage standard — that is to say it kindly, generously. The land use code goes further to state that units can be reduced when a project is exemplary offering things such as off-site storage and open spaces, etc. That determination is made by the city council when reviewing an application.
I mentioned that at the Lumberyard many things are being done to create a living environment. All of my projects did receive floor area reductions based on this criteria awarded by council. The residents of my projects love their homes.
He accuses me of taking liberties at the expense of local workers, so here is the reality. Chateau Aspen has 21 units, 14 of which would not qualify under the guidelines. Silverbell has 12 units — none meets the minimum and yet people pay millions of dollars for them. Lastly at Common Ground developed by Mr. Ireland, of 22 units, only 10 meet the minimum size standard.
Council can make the Lumberyard smaller and house the same number of workers in a totally livable environment saving $40 million to $80 million in cost. That's the truth.
Peter Fornell
Aspen