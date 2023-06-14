The latest rage in Republican presidential circles is a familiar one for sure: divide and conquer along socially divisive lines. The fear meme that polls so well among the faithful conjures a threat of libtards, teachers, gay and trans people trying to “groom” the nation’s children to accept what they see as an abomination.
With the party of he who isn’t worth naming, there are a lot of things to which they fear children are being groomed. Not just gender identity and sexual behavior choices, bathroom use and athletic competition but other contradictions of fundamentalist Christian mores.
Talk that slavery wasn’t benign, that the founding fathers weren’t saintly idealists, that Indians were butchered and bullied is not to be tolerated in so-called history curricula. Our kids are supposed to view our slave-holding founders with an uncritical eye and celebrate the likes of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, who ordered 50 lashes to an enslaved person who thought he was free by virtue of his previous owner’s will and tried to escape. Lee urged the whipper to “lay it on well” and had the lacerated backs washed in brine at the conclusion.
Along with whitewashing history, the would-be demagogues are out to cleanse fiction of magic, witches, ghosts, cross-dressing rabbits and on and on.
Which makes me a groomer from back when the term only applied to the care of horses. Back then, I spent many an hour reading aloud to an eager audience of a niece and nephew the now-banned-in-Florida-and-elsewhere tales of Harry Potter, seven books full of wizards and witches, ghosts and goblins, sentient insects, messenger owls, giants and communication with the afterlife.
Seven books I read backward forward and in badly delivered vampire, most of them twice or even three times to my attentive audience. Surely, merely hearing these books and “Lord of the Rings” would, in the view of the MAGA people and MAGA wannabes, clearly move the two innocent youths toward the dark side.
A quarter of a century ago, there weren’t a lot of books about gender choices, the challenge and beauty of being gay or trans or having sex or experiencing slavery. It took almost 50 years for “Are you there God? It’s Me, Margaret” to make it from cult classic about sex, boys and menstruation to mainstream status on the silver screen. My sister’s little people on their way to being big, successful adults would probably have enjoyed and benefited learning from the firsthand and or fictional accounts of people who experienced life outside the mainstream and whose message is now being suppressed.
Those two youths did learn real history in the lap of their father, a history major with an affinity for documentaries that included good footage about subjects that are now being attacked and marginalized. Yup, the Nazis, the progenitors of the modern Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, did, in fact invade Europe and Russia, 30 million died in battle and another 11 million others were exterminated in the name of establishing the absolute superiority of the Aryan white race. Might it be said that Don Bird groomed his kids to the truth of history that so many want to whitewash, pun intended? Will Texas and Florida forbid Ken Burns’ documentary on the Holocaust?
Back 50 years ago, my generation was cruel not just to the very few gay or trans people out and about. The term gay, then pronounced “homo,” was a slur used on anyone in jest or anger. I went to a high school under the tutelage of priests, some of whom who would relentlessly go after any of us failing to live the ideal of a hyper-masculine, hardened, stoic manly man. One teacher advocated conversion therapy designed to transform gay people into straight people, a sort of reverse grooming that would be approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis along with denying adult trans people medically supportive therapy.
In college, there was a bitter dispute at the Daily Illini where I was working as night editor one evening. An intrepid reporter visited a bar and dared to headline her piece, “Where Gay Blades Get Together.” My recollection was the headline was allowed to stand but not without a verbal fight that echoed for weeks afterward. Gay was only just entering common parlance along with a gradual acceptance of other gender identities.
There are many children who would benefit from the affirmation of seeing their story in print and pictures. Texas and Florida and other states think the clock can be unwound and the prejudice and denial my generation grew up with can be restored. There is no consideration for the many depressed and suicidal young people who will feel their identity is not human.
Political correctness so deplored on some issues demands that we view the two major political parties as equally bad. In fact, there is a clear difference between trying to support people of color, of different genders or native heritage and vilifying them. If you can’t see the difference, you’re probably wearing a red hat whenever you can and still wondering how exactly Joe Biden stole the election.