Among the not-really-a-problem problems facing the USA is people cross-dressing — that is to say, drag queens.
Climate change is real, social security needs to be refinanced, opioid use is killing 100,000 people a year and some states are looking to the death penalty as a “solution” to abortion providers.
I could go on, but I won’t. I’m not a happy-talk guy who wants to write about myself or pretend that the bubble we call Aspen protects us from reality or should be the fiddle that latter-day Neros play while the Empire burns.
I don’t have the answers for all the accumulated ills listed above, but I do have a suggestion: Let’s call a truce in the culture wars that distract us from talking about things that matter.
Alas, culture wars are much easier to fight, especially if you want to lead one of the political parties. And so we see large red states going after the drag queens and drag shows under the guise of protecting children. Florida is ready to close down hotels on the chance that a child might see live what is readily available in more detail on the internet.
The theory seems to be that merely viewing people cross dressing in elaborate, flamboyant and sometimes artistic imitations of the opposite gender will “groom” the watchers to identify as something that they would never otherwise choose.
“The events of this past weekend were horrifying and show a disturbing trend in which perverted adults are obsessed with sexualizing young children,” said one Texas legislator of a party that need not be named. And our very own 36-year-old grandmother/congressperson, Lauren Boebert, seems to have been exposed to some sex without deterring her path to craziness.
Which is just so much BS. Talking to gay people and straight people and remembering my own childhood, I have to wonder what’s wrong with some of these people and their leaders. I rarely talk to anyone who doesn’t know from an early age what they wanted to be in the gender world.
Gay friends will say they knew, when they started thinking about it, what they were even if some adult figure in their life labeled their choice as perverse. Hetros will avow the same, recalling as I do; they knew what they wanted to be from an early age. The sad thing is that some who want to be what they are wind up depressed or suicidal in the face of counter-grooming by adults.
My generation had plenty of exposure to so-called groomers and cross-dressers without any of my friends ever saying they decided to be gay because it looked like Liberace or Bugs Bunny were having so much fun in dresses or wearing flowing pink and sequins and glittery gowns.
And I doubt that Shakespeare’s use of men in female roles was aimed at grooming the groundlings one way or another.
Nor have I ever talked to someone who decided not to be gay after all because the macho or super-feminine models showed them the way, day after day.
I suppose we can look forward to bans on Elton John music because he is not only gay, but has been known to costume to excess, appearing in a full bird feathers or sequined baseball uniforms that can be purchased on Amazon by people of any age.
For the most part, my generation found that Liberace, who was flamboyantly himself, might have been gay (he denied it, friends affirmed it). Really, he was just sort of boring, and Bugs Bunny was just funny. I have a friend who drags it up at Halloween very authentically, just for entertainment. Others do drag because they want to affirm a feminine identity.
It’s hard to forget the early days of Aspen Gay Ski Week when nut-job letter writers sounded early Ron DeSantis themes by seeking to “protect” our children from gay people. Had the term groomers been available, I am sure it would have been the 100-day pin for the bigots, their accomplished overuse never to be forgotten by their readers.
The response to those early perversions of free speech was best put by a participant in Gay Ski Week on hearing of the Winterskol Queen contest:
“Queen contest? Ha, we’ll show you a real queen contest.” And they did, to the amusement of all but a few.
If there’s anything perverse, it’s the obsession of so many politicians with their favorite “sins.” Adulterers like to preach fidelity, gamblers like to shame the casino fans and child molesters seem drawn to cracking down on their peers.