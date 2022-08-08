Much of the literature about Aspen in the popular press is an exercise in troll: We here are either entitled or fabulously wealthy. It’s not often that anyone in academia or the so-called real world takes the time to assess what we have done and who we are rather than exploit sensational anecdotes for clicks and notoriety.
We ourselves — the hard-living locals, the recent arrivals, the part-timers who don’t have to work and those who have to have three jobs — forget what a unique place we have made through deliberate politics and community organization.
Sociologist Jenny Stuber’s book, “Aspen and the American Dream” (University of California Press), is a more-than-welcome tribute to us from the perspective of someone who is, paradoxically, an analytical outsider and one of us. I should say one of you — the readers and locals — who resisted the market forces that would have long since rendered us in the model of that four-letter word beginning with V: a hollowed-out commuter culture in neverending pursuit of the highest and best use.
You are all over this book, from the cover to the end. There we are on the cover, bent over in a crude beginner’s tuck on some flat catwalk, and there we are in the lower corner, wielding a mop and bucket with all the skill our college degrees can muster to make skiing and the outdoors integral to our lives. In Stuber’s view, Aspen has been about creating community that allows both the ultra-elite and the entry-level worker a shot at what she sees as the American Dream — a life that balances economic desires with a purposeful life, one that is not live to work, work to live.
In her book, you will find the characters who did and still do make this a real place rather than a theme park staffed by absentee service workers, owned by absentee corporations and absent any sense of place. There’s former Mayor John Bennett, who remembers coming here 40 years ago and sharing space at the J Bar with celebrities (Dr. T, Jack Nicholson), 70-hour-a-week worker bees doing doubles and the wannabes hoping to move up by suck up. There are developers who recognize that limitations on growth and affordable housing optimizes their investments. And there is the core of Aspen: You who have chosen a different path that allows lunchtime skiing and immersion in nature rather than the isolation of long commutes to remote suburbs.
The book more than anything else describes the question of balance that never goes away — balancing between prosperity and community needs like housing and open space, personal balance between work and what we came here for, between too much and not enough regulation. She does a good job dissecting a relatively minor moratorium battle in 2016 that was a response to the conversion of the commercial core into empty retail spaces topped by penthouses that were, as the argument went, sucking the vitality out of commercial districts.
Not surprisingly, she carefully balances the community responses to the influx of immigrants. Racism here is a reality but less virulent than in other places where Hispanic immigrants are blamed for “taking jobs,” since, among other things, Aspen has had more jobs than people to fill them for a long time. There are pockets of Latino concentration — Maroon Creek Club’s 48 units are good places to visit on Cinco De Mayo, and Lazy Glen Mobile home park downvalley is predominantly Latino. We’re not Carbondale — but then Carbondale is not the Carbondale we once saw as a Plan B for the workforce unable to get a foothold in Aspen.
Stuber is spot on in noting that immigrants in a town where we are almost all quasi-immigrants in some senses are almost uniformly happy to live in a safer, unlocked-doors place and a more supportive environment than many of the places from which they fled. Sanctuary cities or counties like ours are less hostile, and the days of the anti-immigrant ordinances highlighted in the “Slums of Aspen” are gone if not completely forgotten. The undocumented are still excluded from the housing program, perhaps less because of race than because of the extreme competition for those last local entry points in permanent housing.
Although Stuber rightly celebrates the relative success of this community in retaining some local vitality that is rare in its rival resorts, she, along with a small but knowledgeable audience at Explore Booksellers for her signing, is wary of the community’s ability to maintain its balance in the face of expanded remote second-, third- or fourth-home owner/investors and conversion of long-term rentals to short-term mini hotels. A quorum of former mayors and an audience of community actors agreed with her that the community is becoming more siloed, and those in affordable housing are losing access to commercial and social activities.
I think she is right to feel trepidation about our prospects. Where nonprofit fundraisers once were broadly inclusive, it’s pretty clear that many of our NGOs — including those that were formed years ago — now maximize revenue rather than participation. A Derby Duck, once $5, is now $20 and gone are the post-event raffles of local merchandise and gift certificates. Runners are secondary to the Buddy Bash. The Pink Flamingo event charges even for teachers and substitutes, and the emphasis is on big-money bids for villa vacations and other five-figure donations. Even the environmental groups are not above charging $400 a plate for dinner. Many of us have become irrelevant in the name of efficient, maximal fundraising and lower overhead. Smaller gatherings, higher net revenue is a lesson in our change.
If understanding where we are and where we are headed is important to you, I cannot recommend a better book than Jenny Stuber’s “Aspen and the American Dream.” Available locally at Explore.
Mick Ireland is a bit player in the drama that is Aspen’s struggle to remain in balance. mick@sopris.net.