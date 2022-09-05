Welcome to Aspen. We haven’t met and probably never will, as this town, like most in America, is strictly and resolutely stratified — we have been going that way here for at least 70 years. I don’t hang out at the galas, openings, private parties or play much polo, and you don’t spend much time riding real bikes to and fro or running up various trails. To each their own.
And most of us don’t drop a casual $64 for a bowl of noodles at lunch. Rather, you can often see us at lunchtime queuing up at Clark’s or the City Market deli or splurging on the ribs at the Hick House when it’s not booked for an exclusive party. Dieting for many of us here is about how to maximize calories, not minimize them. Work, eat, sleep. Repeat until offseason.
Class warfare here is overrated. It was a big deal at some point, but you won and we lost and we need to be gracious about it. We’re on the same trail that indigenous people (that’s what all the Ute this and Ute that naming is about) followed in the 1890s, the farmers and ranchers rode in the 1960s and the hippies ambled down a generation ago. Succession theory, evolution, elite exceptionalism — call it what you like but here we are, you and us and never the twain shall mark.
We’re in population decline. A basement studio is $4,000 per month. Locally born children will soon be a minority in the schools. I could lay out tons of demographic change data gathered over 35 years telling the tales of the darkening neighborhoods, the declining fertility rates. I could show you maps of childfree neighborhoods and spreadsheets detailing the disappearance of the under-40 set, but the rest of my readers have already seen it, usually more than once.
For details, I recommend two books, if you have the time: Jenny Stuber’s “Aspen and the American Dream” describes our almost-successful attempt to retain community in a rising tide of wealth and inequality built by what used to be a progressive tax code, and “Billionaire Wilderness” is Justin Farrell’s insightful study of you by one of your own, a Yalie professor.
Your takeover, more effective and better organized than the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill insurrection, is as much the fault of us people as it is you people. We tried to make this place an unpaved paradise rather than a parking lot, and we weren’t careful enough about what we were asked for.
It worked, Joni Mitchell notwithstanding. The streets are clean, our jail population is about enough for a basketball team, taxes are rock-bottom low, the air is clean and you can park that new jet five minutes from downtown. Which is to say, welcome to your fully amenitized theme park, where the taxpayers use a small bit of your money to create top-notch public schools, world-class bike trails, a renowned Nordic “fifth mountain” and the nation’s premier public transportation system. They come, we build it. You paid for it with tax-deductible taxes, in the unlikely event you pay any taxes at all.
In a market system, the spoils go to the economic winners: you. I don’t say this out of resentment, though it sounds a bit harsh. We love to whine, especially when a “local” monetizes his or her birth right for a quick $10 or $20 million. Jeff Haus is over, Vlad’s Aman is on the way — but probably not the last Ozymandias to enter the planning process for a $76 million acre of gravel and dirt. What we don’t talk about is how many of us would be the next Jeff when the next Vlad coughs up more money than we can earn in a lifetime of labor. Much more, like 300 years of labor with no free bathroom breaks.
Among us are sincere people who think we can recreate a mythical past when the rich and famous mingled at the same parties and drinking establishments that we haunted. But now there are way too many bars and way too much opportunity to separate yourselves from us people here in East Egg. I mean, $8,000 for a Snow Beach lunch (includes bottle service and a DJ!) might be 10 minutes earnings after no taxes for you but six months worth of health insurance for us, fully taxed, thank you.
There may be a few among you who feel a twinge or two of guilt — or maybe a bit of cognitive dissonance — around flying solo on a G-4 or G-6 or whatever you use to bounce from fourth home to fifth here rather than cramming aboard Spirit Airlines at DIA to get your one cup of free water or $3.75 can of juice. Again, the tons of carbon per person or, in some cases, per puppy transported to join you here, are better left to other writers. If I have learned nothing, nothing is about what people get about math and numbers. So let’s just say, the sea is rising fast enough that your children will visit Florida for water sports as Sea World becomes the only statewide park.
Again, hey, us people are blameless only in scale: We’re still gobbling up the biggest SUVs we can find and demanding more parking to accommodate them. Who among us commutes by a real bike when an e-bike is available, and who does that when a Range Rover is ready?
So, here we are, separate but unequal in a way that Homer Plessy would recognize. It could be worse: I know some of you are from Texas, where the power grid delivers cold air in the winter and heat during the summer and where 10-year-olds can get sent to jail for thinking about not having that baby. Congratulations on your escape!
So, enjoy. I know I did, and you people can, too.
Mick Ireland has been here long enough to see the rise and fall of duct tape as a way of life. mick@sopris.net