To the Aspen City Council members:
Every two years you troll through our neighborhoods, looking for votes, support, money. You sit at my kitchen table and tell me housing is your No. 1 issue. Do you want something to eat? To drink? Sometimes. You want help — a curated list of voters perhaps? Some advice on where best to go? Who you gonna call, who else will help?
You tell the papers the same story. Your once and future mayor tells city staff last year that he is “comfortable with the unit mix, I accept it (277 units), I really don’t want to lose more units” (May 16, 2022 council work-session video at 3:25). Heads nod, the planners go off in the direction pointed.
Again in September 2022 you confirm, as a group, yes, 277 units.
The Lumberyard proposal started at maybe 400 or 500 units, then 330 then 310, now 277 and now, some of you ask, can we just pass something that allows it to shrink more, to lop off a floor or two, while mounting the solar panels on the side of the buildings?
And some guy comes in and asks you to shrink the unit sizes 20%. I mean, why does anyone need a closet in the bedroom? Why does the bedroom size have to meet the American Jail Association standard of 100 square feet per when his projects offer 81 square feet, 9-by-9 bedrooms. After all, milk crates and boxes in the living room should be just fine as anyone living in an $8 million condo can tell you.
A few cranky complaints come in and 1,000 public comments disappear under the nearest bus. Let us begin the duck-and-cover process that shrank 1020 E. Cooper by 40%, lopped a floor off 488 Castle Creek and limited Burlingame I to ranch-style units.
I apologize for not accepting and adapting to the new style of national and local electeds. For those on council wondering what the term “entitlement” means, it apparently means the right to prevaricate, dissemble, fib, double speak, go back on one’s word without being called out, without any danger that the people so bamboozled will check the record.
The very same council person who said he didn’t want to lose any units from the 277 was ready to amend the application at Tuesday’s meeting to allow fewer units, less height. Perhaps a complete makeover is in order, led by the retired “visionary” architect who claims, for a mere $5,000 a person, he can show you a master plan that resolves the airport question, the Entrance to Aspen and the Lumberyard — all at once.
That’s a lot of napkin sketches, to be sure, all to negate four years of planning, five community outreach reports, seven council work sessions and a thousand or so public comments. A vision of endless delay only the Red Insect could love.
A newly elected council person, one of two too busy to pick up a full workload, suggested that the council might want to start over with a private partner who could include 20,000 square feet of commercial space to help reduce costs. What better solution to the traffic problem than a shopping complex?
And he wants to exclude any ownership units, you know, those homes to so many of our nonprofit volunteers, from The Buddy Program to Response. We can all be renters. Reserve your ice floe now so you will have somewhere to go when you are “too old.”
His experience in housing? Bringing in contractors from out of state to reduce the number of units one duplex at a time “under orders” from an LLC who would rather have a single family home to sell (Feb. 16, 2023, The Aspen Times).
After all, privatization worked so well at Centennial as designed by “world class” architects and investors. Ask Ed Cross and his neighbors, all of whom are coping with cut corners. Burlingame I and II were also RFP productions with some unhappy results. And don’t forget the private sector dragged the community through six years of litigation, Myerstein I and Myerstein II, in an attempt by a subsequent owner to avoid keeping their P in PPP.
So now the No. 1 goal of the council is vaguely named “mobility,” as if the time has come to solve the Entrance to Aspen, tweak the parking and let the departure of workforce continue while we wait for a napkin sketch to become real. And, council asks, why not an underpass to nowhere, cutting out an acre or two of housing to connect airport property the city doesn’t own.
To delay is to deny. By the time council finishes, perhaps 160 units will be left standing in an imagination far, far away.