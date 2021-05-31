Part of the fun of writing a newspaper column is getting to explore in print strange ideas neglected by the mainstream media and avoided by the electeds. A few weeks ago, I wrote about legalizing a drug I have used very little and like even less: cocaine. My conclusion was, and is, that sooner or later, bad drugs become good ideas — or maybe just worth legalizing to reduce the attendant crime, corruption and costs associated with criminalization.
Recently, the Aspen City Council rejected decriminalizing psilocybin — the hallucinogen in some mushrooms that has similar effects as LSD — a drug that, unlike cocaine, appears to have some therapeutic possibilities for treatment of alcoholism (Frontiers in Psychiatry, tinyurl.com/LSDtherapies, Jan. 21, 2020). While we all know the urban legends about people who “flipped out” and harmed themselves using acid, it’s ironic that LSD is considered much more dangerous than the addictive drug alcohol, the former of which might treat addiction to the latter.
The drug was first synthesized by a Swiss chemist, Albert Hofman in 1938. Hofman was looking for a way to synthesize compounds found in medicinal plants, including the active ingredients in the fungus ergot in hopes of creating a respiratory and circulatory stimulant that would not harm a fetus when women were treated for certain difficulties during pregnancy. He accidentally absorbed the first “hit” in 1943 and followed up with an intentional uptake of 250 milligrams that came to life on his bicycle ride home on April 19, 1943 — known to many since as Bicycle Day. He died many trips later at age 102, having sought throughout to find a positive reception for what he called “medicine for the soul.”
Last year, 95,000 people died of alcohol abuse in this country, exceeding even the 71,000 opioid deaths that were a factor in making the Sackler family billionaires and willing to pay out a few of its $13 billion in OxyContin profits. Try as I might, I could not find any compilation listing LSD-caused deaths in the United States, which is not to say such didn’t or couldn’t happen, just that the numbers don’t justify the classification of the drug as a mortal threat to public health.
Which is not to say: Rush out and drop acid, it’s good for you! I can’t offer any personally reassuring anecdotes because, back in the day when we amateurs were testing drugs on our own, we were never certain what had been handed out in the name of “fun.” The so-called professionals weren’t doing it very much more scientifically. Dr. Timothy Leary was at Harvard experimenting under the influence, the doubly blind leading the double-blind studies leading to his being turned off, tuned out and dropped out from the faculty there.
The biggest, least ethical experimenter was our very own CIA, focused on mind control, not double-blind control groups without regard to the safety of those it tested. In one of the worst series of “experiments” ever, the CIA-funded project MK Ultra to test the drug in the 1950s and ’60s to counter Russian advances in “brain warfare” that were feared to have “brainwashed” some American POWs returning from Korea.
Two friends of famed author Ken Kesey invited him to volunteer for Project MK Ultra, wherein he was introduced to LSD and other fringe drugs, the goal of the Project. The result: Kesey’s out-of-control radical novels, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test.”
The Cuckoo’s Nest basically exposed and discredited the incarceration and neglect of the mentally ill — some chained to beds, others “disciplined” physically, to public opprobrium. LSD was a link between the beat poets and writers like Alan Ginsberg (“Howl”), William Burroughs (“Naked Lunch”) and Jack Kerouac (“On the Road”) to the emerging counter culture. The party was on. Trip had a new meaning and the parties were scored by the Grateful Dead and chronicled by Hunter S. Thompson, among others. Mental health hospitals were closed and the core patient population found itself abandoned to self-medication and street camping — where many find refuge today.
Some mentally ill persons could be helped by this non-addictive drug if the rest of us can overcome our fear of its use and allow treatment in safe settings.
Presently, the state hospital is over capacity and alcohol addiction remains a scourge with poor treatment results. I hope the city council will reconsider its trepidation and take the lead on behalf of those whose cause is not politically powerful, just as this city has so often done on behalf of other progressive causes that eventually won acceptance: gay rights, legal marijuana and community policing.
Mick Ireland remains turned on and tuned in and welcomes comments dropped at mick@sopris.net.