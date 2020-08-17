I’m not much into conspiracy theories — 9/11 sabotage, government gun seizures, Pizzagate, Qanon. But defunding the U.S. Postal service has, as they say, “legs” that make me fear that dismantling the post office is intended to negate the apparent Democratic edge in polling.
The stage for defunding the post office has been set for years with chokeholds on the USPS funding stream including a congressional, Tea Party-driven requirement that the post office set aside 75 years of pension funding out of current revenues. If there is anything that drives the Tea Partiers into a froth, it’s a popular government program.
Popular programs like the post office, Social Security and Medicare undermine the case for an Ayn Rand-style social Darwinism, where nothing is regulated and nobody pays for government except those at the bottom.
Under this system, the downtrodden deserve to be trodden down because they are “inferior” and no one has any social obligation to any lesser being. A return to the vision of Thomas Hobbes (life is nasty, brutish and short) or leap forward to a version of “Hunger Games.”
The post office has been steadily underfunded, along with the IRS, to the benefit of competing private companies and tax cheats. Even locally, you may have noticed that the USPS here is understaffed with the result that clerk lines are often out the door, the automated kiosk frequently is out of service and your carrier is a different person every week.
I came home one night this winter to find a strange newbie filling out HOA boxes at about 11 p.m. Turns out she was our postmaster trying to cover the labor shortage. She’s gone, her successor is gone, and the remaining employees were working so much overtime they started getting sick.
Veterans who get almost all of their prescriptions by mail are noticing a delay in delivery times.
The USPS has notified almost all of the states by letter that many votes may not arrive in time to be counted. The president has made it clear, without evidence, that he considers mail balloting a corrupt practice that, if it became universally available, would result in his defeat.
Here’s the plan taking shape before your eyes:
• Remove post office boxes from certain neighborhoods and, according to an internal memo, dismantle 671 sorting machines. News of this ploy has gone viral.
Facebook is awash with pictures of mailboxes being removed in cities that are the heart of the Democratic base. The 671 dismantled sorting machines can sort 21 million pieces per hour, and are also concentrated in major population centers, which is, not coincidentally, the core of the Democrats’ voter base.
• Eliminate overtime for postal workers. The post office is understaffed. Under the newest policies, mail that doesn’t get on the truck for delivery on schedule gets left on the floor with no extra labor to “catch up.” With careful management, the chokehold can be applied to those districts most likely to vote for the “wrong” candidate. By the time the pattern is proven, the election will be long over.
• Spread doubt about the USPS’ ability to get your vote to the clerk. Creating doubt means some voters will not bother to vote by mail, may not get a ballot in time to use it and will have to choose to go out and risk exposure to the virus or else choose to skip the election.
In Milwaukee this spring, the 600,000 residents were served by only six in-person polling places. The 615,000 residents of Louisville, Kentucky., had only one in-person polling place.
The voters in line for hours in Milwaukee went away with 70 new COVID-19 cases as a reward for their persistence. Voting went smoothly in Wisconsin’s suburbs in the 2018 spring election. City residents stood in lines for hours. Coincidence? Or intentional?
One of the benefits to Trump amid the chaos and uncertainty is the ability to contest the results whether or not he wins. If he loses, he can claim millions of ballots were uncounted. If he wins, he can claim the system worked as it should and that any uncounted ballots were illegal.
There are ways to overcome some of this: get a ballot early and deliver it to the clerk. If you don’t get a ballot, ask for one right away.
Meanwhile, Colorado could adopt a rule allowing ballots to be counted if they are postmarked by Election Day. California and Florida do that and we could, with a special session of the legislature, do the same.