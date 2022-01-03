This isn’t a column celebrating how great Aspen has been for me. And it isn’t another dark vision — I have written both, could again and likely will.
No, let the other, more sagacious among you take a look back in relief or regret. And leave it to Netflix and Prime and Peacock (Not Jon) entertain us with Breaking Worse, Spider-Man goes homeless and Squid anything, sequel or prequel.
Instead, I offer a few predictions for those with the means and the courage who might want to skip 2022 altogether. Surely a few of you can squeeze into a Tibetan cave or a Catholic monastery if this column is too accurate and depressing to improve. Aspen has always lived up to Charles Dickens, always the best and worst of times.
Let’s start with the climate or, as my Republican friends call it, the weather or a hoax, whatever. For while climate change is lucky to get more than a blah-blah-blah of mention, this much is certain: You skiers and boarders will be whining, “We need more snow,” even as your car disappears.
Never fails. The pow lasts a day or two and the grumbling begins. “We could use another foot.” Don’t feel bad about being a whiner — it’s been going on for half a century at least. Even though we remember the 44 days of consecutive snow in the early 1980s (aka “Powder Hostages”), “Super Wednesday” as featured in Ski Magazine for its 2 feet of perfect fluff, we forget that there are and will be days between perfection.
So, get ready. There’s really never too much snow here. The memory comes and goes as fast as your tracks are obliterated. Unless you are from the Midwest and used to 200-feet ”vertical” highlights, you’ll be in the “we need more” chorus, probably by the weekend.
Speaking of whine festivals, we can expect to be marching to the polls this summer to crush yet another attempt to make Aspen like greater America, which is different from making America great. In Greater America, there are never enough sparkling subdivisions creating jobs, jobs, jobs — as if we all need three instead of two. The petition gatherers have 180 days to collect about 933 signatures on their let’s-make-this-place-into-Vail petition. That’s only a little more than five a day. They’ll get their chance to be spanked by the voters. Again.
So it goes on the ballot, gets crushed and we move on as we did after Rural and Remote recalls 1 and 2, the Base 2 petition and who knows how many four lanes across Marolt Open Space campaigns. Blah Blah Blah works for this issue as well.
Someone will take to the streets to point out that we have a lot of vacant housing. Actually, two someones: one a local columnist who thinks when your kids finally grow up and leave the nest you should have a garage sale for all your memorabilia and tell the kids they can stay at the Limelight when they come to visit because you won’t have room for them in your studio apartment at Truscott Place.
The other pointer-outer of the obvious will be our own Skippy Mesirow, who wants to tax vacant units and use the money to buy down rather than build new. That idea got crushed 57-43 in Crested Butte — hardly a redoubt of property rights zealots. But give the man credit, it’s doable and might even work. Or not. My prediction is he will bring it to council and might even get it on the ballot.
If only we could vote by auto algorithm the way Trump guys vote for dead relatives. Let’s create an app that we could give permission to vote on our behalf given the preferences we check off, the way we skip through The Aspen Times data mining “quizzes’’ by just picking “no” and “I don’t intend to buy one” and “never heard of you.” This saves even reading the names of start ups producing junk you don’t need. And could spare us hearing ad projectile nauseam about the rights of billionaires to bigger fifth homes.
And COVID will peak and fade, peak and fade so long as we have 50 million people committed to incubating the next strain and gathering in bars to shout their preferences at one another. Look for booster No. 4 to be accompanied by another made-up home cure. Is Drano still untested? Comet? De Con? Who knows, but we can be sure as the duck quacks that another secret cure is being suppressed by this government and almost every other one.
I also predict the paper will be full of thank-yous for the street department (deserved!), paper-napkin-quality sketches for redesigning the entrance to Aspen (arrgh!), expert pieces from parents whose kids are biblically immune to viruses and learning, letters from wannabee candidates hinting that they might run for office (lucky us.) We’ll also have fire danger again notwithstanding a good snow season; we’ll have people occupying dark, empty homes because no one will notice except the police and neighbors, and they can’t wait for Skippy’s plan: “We’ll be declining virus counts as those people go back home and do some incubating on their own.” In other words, 2021 and 1983 and most years in between, give or take, an armed insurrection’s attempt and the virus that never stops taking.
This too shall pass, when the sun warms us again and dispels the dark and lonely days of quarantine and mad crowds trying to spend their way to happiness. We’ll be riding the bike, hiking the trails, festiving the wine and music and speaking without a mask, at least between outbreaks. All this you can bet on or could if it were legal.
