With the screenwriters and actors on strike, we’re left with less fresh comedy at a time when we could use a little break from catastrophic climate change, wars and fears of recession, crime, etc.
Truth be known to you readers but unknown to would-be GOP leaders, Wednesday night’s carefully curated presidential debate could have been a laugh fest if anyone over there had a sense of humor besides the acerbic king of the cutdown who used to be a governor somewhere back East.
Surely someone might have noticed that the Republican Party has come a long way since the days when another would-be election fixer tearfully whined:
“… people have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. Well, I am not a crook.” (Richard Nixon, Nov. 17, 1973, at a Disney press conference)
Well, now we know our president back then was a versatile crook. Nixon, also accused of obstruction, conspiracy and general evildoing, had it backwards. Embrace your destiny. Be true to thine self. He should have embraced the whole crook thing. Each new indictment seems to put critical race-baiter Ron DeSantis 10 points further back of He-who-can’t-be-bothered-debating.
So, there they were on stage in Iowa, eight of them in all, one fresh out of the emergency room, probably just to avoid having the pundits refer to his peers as the Seven Dwarfs. And the question was posed, could you, would you vote for Him if He were convicted on any of the 91 pending criminal counts?
Of the eight, only the two near the bottom of the polling, Chris Christie and Asa Hutchison, promised to refrain from voting for the former president should he be found guilty of any of the 91 charges brought thus far. The sanctimonious of them share support of about 2% of the Republican electorate. The other six candidates are basically down with the idea of a convicted felon in the White House. He may be a crook, a liar and a misogynist, but he’s one of us!
If there was a winner on stage, it was probably the guy you never heard of and whose name you’re likely to bungle: Vivek Ramaswamy. He has said repeatedly that the 91-time indictee is simply the greatest ever which makes one wonder: Why are you running? Charm, wit and a big smile might make you Iowa’s idol of the month. But it won’t get you anywhere with even the dumbest Republican voter. Why vote for the imitator when the genuine article he so worships also is on the ballot?
Before you try to wipe that grin off his face, keep in mind that Ramaswamy was the only one who has promised to defund the Ukrainians and Israel and expose the climate “hoax.” He might not have party hearts yet, but he’s got the attention of the extremists. Who else matters when you claim with a smile that more people are dying of climate mitigation efforts than dehydration, starvation, flooding and heat strokes associated with ever warmer, wetter extreme weather.
Oddly enough, Joe Biden got relatively little mention but for a few made-for-replay sound bites: 14 in all, according to the New York Times. The hope seems to be that Hunter Biden will be the Democratic nominee, if not Hilary Clinton. The party of the good ol’ days is ready to talk about anyone other than the polling frontrunner for fear the mentioner will be sent to the cellar in the poll standings along with Christie and Hutchinson.
Almost unnoticed was the fading star of anti-woke politics, the Florida guy who says the same old things and is ready to share insights about the benefits of slavery and the nefarious Mouseketeers. Ron DeSantis is a Harvard man who seems angry that his rhetoric didn’t earn him a lot of friends there.
The warmth of his inspiration can be seen on the top of his notes where an aid thoughtfully reminded him before a debate, “Be likable.” The phrase haunted him at the Iowa fair where an airplane towed a banner advising him to “Be likable, Ron.” Maybe Facebook can issue a thumbs-sideways emoji somewhere between “meh” and “barely tolerable.”
The clown car is full and ready to roll with or without its leader. The next stop: the Iowa caucus in January where the party’s biggest name may be asking voters to overlook a criminal conviction or two and make America Grate its Fingernails on a chalkboard for another four years.