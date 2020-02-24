Many an opinion column is devoted to telling her/his readers how to vote. Satire. Humor. Logic. Diatribe. Eloquence. All fair tools for persuasion leavened with a few half-truths, anecdotes and scare tactics.
But not me, not this time, or, at least not yet. I’m not ready to tell myself what to do, let alone either of my readers. Only kidding, I have more than two readers, counting Jane, who might persuade me before I can persuade her.
Still, it’s a dilemma. Usually I have a favorite before the Iowa State Fair straw poll the year before. I was for George McGovern before any of my friends had ever heard of him and I was an Obama fan right after he lost his first run for Congress.
But not this year. I am the proverbial donkey starving to death between two bales of hay, or five bales in this year. As soon as I move toward one, the others take on a special allure better viewed from a distance.
So here I am, crowdsourcing my vote. I beta tested this system on Facebook a few hours ago and I am already getting good, contradictory, fulsome, interesting advice that still leaves me undecided.
Bernie (The Bern): I am feeling the Bern. Good. Bad. Weird. Just as I warned you in the preceding paragraph. He sticks close to his script which revolves around the pernicious impacts of income inequality, a topic I didn’t really get into until about 25 years ago and have written about ever since in the context of growth and housing issues. He’s right, we don’t need to cut services to fund chocolate sauce on top of whipped cream on top of ice cream pie for the over-fed plutocrats addicted to tax cuts. Bernie has a fiscal Jenny Craig plan for the over entitled. Yay!
The bad: The Bros are obnoxious and remind me of the Tea Party and The Brown shirts. Every time you call my friends whores, corrupt and the C-word, I move away.
Joe Biden: The good: He can win. Moreover, he can win Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, the must-have states that are bracing for an avalanche of mail and a cacophony of media ads. He also seems to get that Medicare for All is not in the cards as long as 15% of the population from tiny Red states can block almost any good idea: See, e.g. Merrick Garland.
The bad: Joe can bore us to death in the process. And I am not clear what he would do that Barack Obama didn’t already do or try to do.
Elizabeth Warren: The good: She is the anti-Joe. Not personally, not spitefully, but temperamentally. Smart, she has a plan for everything and a plan for how to pay for everything. And the nerve and ability to call out billionaire BS, as Mayor Bloomberg learned the other night.
Bad: She can come off as a know-it-all or know too much, professorial with an electorate that doesn’t read much outside the Twittersphere. She was for Medicare for All before she was against it, reminiscent of John Kerry’s famously self-inflicted wound when he said he was for the Iraq war before he was against it.
Pete Buttigieg: Good: He’s young. He’s gay. Gayness used to be disqualifying, but he’s almost made it a qualification with his courageous, honest and sincere admission that he grew up thinking he would never be loved. Lots of us — straight, geeks and outliers — can identify with that hope and struggle.
Bad: Calling out Amy Klobuchar for not knowing the name of Mexico’s president doesn’t prove anything. Leave the trivia to Alex Trebeck and Ken Jennings.
Amy Klobuchar: Good: Calm, sticks to her point, has a good shot at winning the three states that matter: PA, MI, WI. And a dry sense of humor: “Who does that?” she says of the absurdities coming out of the White House. “The difference between Greenland and Donald Trump? Greenland isn’t for sale.” Good point, Amy, who does stuff like blaming the prime minister of Canada for depriving the Donald of a role in Home Alone 2?
Bad: Warren says Amy’s health care plan is a Post-it Note. Amy says at least Post-it Notes were invented in Minnesota. Good one, but health care is the most important issue and something between a Post-it Note and a master’s thesis might serve us well.
Mike Bloomberg is an effective advocate against gun violence (good) but please don’t tell me you are a billionaire who can’t get his taxes done. No sale. Some of my tiniest tax clients are already on file and I never subscribed to throwing people against a wall at random to frisk them for guns.
Mick Ireland hopes every reader has a ballot and a choice for March 3 Super Tuesday. If you don’t, there is still time to get a replacement ballot from the clerk or register.Your recommendation is welcome at mick@sopris.net.