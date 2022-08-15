Thirty million dollars to prevent consensual, hetero sex? Really?
Years ago, I was asked to vote for a community policing candidate running for sheriff. The deal was, vote for Joe DiSalvo and continue the legacy of Dick the Dove and Sheriff Bob. So yes, I voted for Joey.
But it turns out what we really got with our votes was a “constitutional” Republican sheriff in Garfield County — at least that seems to be the case as it pertains to the proposal to spend $30 million on a new jail in Pitkin County. Since GarCo Sheriff Lou Vallario is housing a handful of Pitkin County inmates at his downvalley facility in the immediate term, he now feels confident playing that all too familiar gun-and-puppy card to demand that we spend $30 million-$40 million for a new jail.
Sheriff Vallario — not elected by Pitkin County voters — has the final say, and that mandate seems to be that Pitkin County will build a new jail or make enough progress to satisfy Vallario … or else.
Hard questions by Pitkin County Commissioner Patti Clapper this week about the need for a new jail led Vallario to seek out reporter Scott Condon and remind us all that further delay, “…that’s not part of the deal. That would cause me to say, ‘OK, you’re done, come and get your inmates.’” He added: “You know how government works. They put a Band-Aid on it and kick it down the road, and I’m not going to be put in that position.”
Message received.
All this should sound familiar to those of us who remember the Aspen Club, Pandora’s, Base Village and other projects that we “had” to approve or live with some nasty outcome like a half-built structure surrounded by chain-link fencing for a decade or so or see some very large homes in the backcountry, etc. etc.
I guess when you are a “constitutional” sheriff, a little political gun-and-puppy gambit is OK because what could be better than a strategy with the word gun in it? Vallario now says it’s up to the county commissioners to make progress on a new jail or find new housing for the eight inmates currently placed in the Garfield facility. And the guy I voted for agrees with his by-proxy boss.
The sheriff we voted for now insists that the decision to build or not build is strictly up to the commissioners, that he is neutral on recommendations by justice planners for a new 47-unit jail.
This is a bit different from what DiSalvo advocated on Jan. 11 of this year: “The jail is a game changer,” DiSalvo said. “It’s an organic, dynamic process. …I think it’s going to work out, it’s just the where and the how and how to pay for it is what we’ve got to figure out, and I do think that’s going to take a few years.”
By March 4, he flipped his position: He told the Aspen Daily News that the new jail was a product of the rumor mill and he never advocated for it. Jail, what jail?
His only firm statement on the jail proposal is an adamant zero-tolerance reaction to an incident involving consensual sex in the jail five years ago between a male and female who noticed a flaw in the supervision scheme that left them unsupervised at certain times.
“That must never happen again,” we’re told, notwithstanding that sex in jail happens so often that some systems supply condoms and conjugal visits. In fact, myriad studies on the problem have been published.
Whatever. What shouldn’t have happened was a suicide by a woman kept in a cell on suicide watch who wasn’t watched — not when she practiced her suicide, not when she carried out the plan, not when she was on video arranging a practice session and the final step. And some of the videos for that week went missing or unreadable. Sex is a sin, some think, but failure to watch a disturbed inmate apparently carries no significant consequences.
The case for a new jail twice as large as the current one rests on the unchallenged assertions that the current 24-unit jail can’t be upgraded to meet the needs of the county inmate population, a strict “need” to segregate men and women at all times, Taliban style, and bad data that wrongly claim that we can expect a surge of 20-year-old men who are historically the most crime-prone age and gender cohort.
We’re old. Contrary to DiSalvo’s statement at an April 12 work session, we don’t have a jail full of “…20 other men who are predators, frankly…” The garden-variety crimes — the simple assaults, the failures to appear, the DUIs — consume about 15% of deputies’ time. The 20-to-40-year-old age group has been in steady decline for two decades. As long-term rentals decline and costs go up, it’s crazy to think we’re going to reverse that and see a surge of 20 somethings. We’re just not seeing many young people moving here other than transient foreign temps. The only measurable population surge is among retirees and 60-plus Boomers.
Reality check: We don’t need $30 million to prevent men and women from sneaking off for a quickie. What we do need is more deputies directly supervising the inmates to discourage self-inflicted serious harm. Let’s upgrade and improve what we have and use the $30 million for deputy housing and a regional approach to mentally ill detainees.
Mick Ireland remembers a jail without tasers and new Max hardware where the sheriff laughed about petty offenses in the jail. Contact him at mick@sopris.net.