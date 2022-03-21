I have always wondered what it was like to live through World War II in this country, where exactly one casualty was suffered on land in the then 48 states and, for a brief period, we were united behind a common cause whose prospects were uncertain.
Here in this sheltered valley, we are used to understanding that the world goes by and tragic outcomes come and go without much direct impact on our lives. We are aware without feeling, alert without connecting and usually grateful to be home in the unreal world while suffering seems everywhere else.
We fret about things like traffic and parking, the loss of local eateries, the constant calls for class warfare, the transformation of the town and county in ways that we can’t control. But we also are, as so many clever pundits remind us, not huddled in a subway station clutching our kitty cat and hoping the children have safely reached Poland.
Ukraine has, for once, distracted us from our distractions, at least for me and anyone who watches news of any sort, print or cable or social media. Not since the 1950s has World War III been considered a serious possibility. Even the Republicans have recognized the threat, although it remains to be seen whether clowns like Lauren Boebert and Ms. Green can turn the truth of Vladimir Putin’s evil upside down the way their faction turned Joe Biden’s election into a myth for most of their party. Will we be forced to prove that the Jewish president of Ukraine is not a Nazi or neo-Nazi or any of the things the leading edge of Republican Qsters are now claiming?
While we are not, as I noted last week, having the children do bomb blast drills under their desks, there is a distinct prewar feeling that students of German history will recognize: a booming economy, raging inflation and an arms race in conventional weaponry that has made us familiar with lethal weaponry in a way that was reserved in recent years for debates about Dr. Fauci, ivermectin and Greek-lettered COVID variants.
We now know the difference between a Javelin (it’s a missile) and a spear that can be thrown, a Switchblade drone and small knife, a heroic former actor turned president and a sniveling former celebrity president who calls Vladimir Putin a genius again and again.
Just as Gresham taught us that bad money drives good money out of circulation, the worst news is driving out good news — and even the lesser bad news. Still with us are the unhoused looking for shelter in the world’s wealthiest county, the suicidal who need more than strength and hope, the renters exiled from the island to make way for the mini hotels, the distinct possibility that Lake Powell and Lake Mead will not have enough water to keep the lights on in Phoenix. Falling gas prices, declining COVID cases, record-low unemployment, stripping the name of a genocidal maniac from our tallest peak, all whispers competing with the din of hospital bombardments in a distant land.
We are urged to celebrate our fortunate insulation from the real world now more than ever, but it seems an unaccustomed hollow whistle past the graveyard, like a snowstorm in a drought year reminding us of our favorite sports’ impending term mortality.
There are solutions to what ails this resort — we can revive the shelter for the unhoused, rebalance the resort and the local community, hold job-generating residential development accountable for its impacts, teach real history to our young. But rallying a community to participate in its own rescue is going to require turning to each other, not hunkering down and doubling up on distraction from needed change.
Mick Ireland thinks Allen Ginsberg’s “Howl” captured the dispirit of present America. Mick@sopris.net