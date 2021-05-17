Aspen, CO (81611)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing this afternoon. Morning high of 63F with temps falling to near 50. NNE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.