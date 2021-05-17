My thanks to the hundred or so who “liked” my post about being bitten by a dog on Smuggler Mountain and the near as many who offered “solutions” to the problem — all good, but none really effective.
Facebook posters told me to carry a stick, bear spray, pepper spray, a club and a phone — the phone being a way to document and report the offending dog persons.
Getting bit (or “nipped,” as dog people like to call it) is not a major fear in my life. Thirty-three years and half a million vertical feet have left me only one small tear in my shorts from Smuggler dogs.
The real danger I know about and saw recited in response to my post — “If you can’t control your dog, either get a leash or stay off Smuggler Road. Simple.” — is less about biting than the real possibility that an eager, inattentive little pack of playful dogs will chop block me at the side of my knees without warning in their rush to chase one another. In the NFL, that sort of block can get you thrown out of the game, but Smuggler Mountain Road is a free for all. Or at least referee free.
Locals I know and others report having had the honor of hospital visits and surgery following sideswipes by fast-moving dogs. Others were bitten and the dog owner just shrugged it off. I run all year around, and winter is less problematic because I carry ski poles and can plant them in the path of an approaching canine quickly and harmlessly. Dogs just don’t try to run through ski poles.
On the day I got bit — or nipped or snapped or whatever you people want to call it — the dog came straight and loud right for me from across the road, slightly uphill, covering the intervening 30 feet with impressive speed and noise. My typical response is and was to stand still, thinking that will calm the dog. It usually does. But this one kept coming and snapped at my legs, falling for my first fake move back and connecting before I could try another.
Readers of my post were full of strategies, and some have had success with the stick, the spray, the club. I have an aversion to the idea of weaponizing rare encounters with errant dogs but the question remains: Do I have to change my behavior because some irresponsible people won’t restrain Fluffy or Lassie or Cujo? It’s reminiscent of the advice given to women: Don’t dress “provocatively,” don’t walk home alone, carry a weapon — all of which shifts the responsibility to the potential victim of an attack and away from the perps.
Others urged me to get pictures and report to the authorities the transgressions. The reality is, a handful of rangers manage about 8 square miles and try their best to educate the public about a plethora of rules and regulations, monitor the vegetation, post signore and mark the delightful dog poop bags with warnings.
Experience has taught me that people entitled enough to turn Fluffy, Cujo and the Baskerville hound pack loose to “play” are invariably going to respond with the standard defense: “My dog is never like that. You must have done something to provoker her/him/them.” Been to that rodeo too many times with the entitled public.
Reality is a lose-lose or, as the moron set might put it, a “loose-loose.” Maybe, with enough effort, a ticket might be issued and a letters-to-the-editor point and counterpoint might ensue, all to no avail. Ask any cop whether speeding tickets and patrols “work.” The honest majority will tell you that posting a squad car restrains speeding until that week or two of patrol ends and some idiots go right back to their bad behavior.
We don’t want to pay for or live with hundreds of highway patrol and dozens of park rangers monitoring poop-bag droppers and unruly puppies. It doesn’t work.
The only hope is that the minority of entitled dog walkers will grow up a bit and take some responsibility without direct supervision and confrontation. If the pandemic taught us anything, we have a long way to go before we can count on a sense of civic responsibility to keep us safe from the pseudo libertarians and their inability to control themselves or their critters.
So many poop bags, so little time. Mick Ireland admires dog-loving Erik Skarvan for removing hundreds of the colorful little bags that mark the road up Smuggler Mountain. Solutions and stories are welcome at mick@sopris.net.