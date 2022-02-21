Heads are going to explode when Rachel Richards’ plan gets noticed.
In case you missed it — some reporters did as well — Rachel proposed at a recent work session that future housing planned, built and paid for with city tax dollars be limited to city residents and workers.
This proposal is a radical response to the apparent abandonment of the Aspen Area Community Plan, which has guided growth and development in the Aspen area for almost 30 years. Recent newspaper coverage points to the following:
The county commissioners are not interested in building housing or taxing their constituents to build housing in the out-of-city rural areas. A recent discussion about adding housing near the Phillips curve — relocation and redevelopment of mobile homes along the river — was shot down, with only Kelly McNicholas Kury voicing any interest.
And the commissioners, save McNicholas Kury, seem intent on deregulating or not regulating short-term rentals to allow corporations (usually LLCs) as well as individuals to expand their residential properties to accommodate vacation rentals virtually anywhere. We have good management companies; they’ll regulate misbehavior. Or so the thinking seems to go.
At least one or more, without contradiction or objections, supported the notion that corporate investment vehicles should be allowed to provide short-term rentals. Another commissioner was OK with short-term rentals in the rural and remote district, which is basically land above 9,000 feet in altitude that many of us worked hard to protect.
One commissioner even suggested that the county need not create housing and should instead partner with the city on the Lumberyard project, a strange but unequal partnership — given that the county has no tax revenue stream of any significance for the project — on a $60 to $80 million project. Some problems are outsourced; this one, given the job generation of proliferating STRs, would be “insourced” to the city of Aspen.
Taken together, these proposals amount to a repeal of the hard-fought legal and political victories for the slow, balanced growth set forth in the AACP of 1993 and subsequent updates. The basic principle has, until now, been that growth should pay its own way.
That meant that new job-generating enterprises were expected to house at least some of the employees generated by new growth — including restaurants, bars, hotels and even some private residences. Though it’s easy to argue that the mitigation was not always enough. Gorsuch Haus was allowed under the existing code to provide only 38 housing units (that’s still 38 more units than the 1,400 city-licensed short-term rentals are required to provide).
Back in the day, Aspen Highlands was blocked from expansion until it added quite a few housing units. Even private residences have had to pay substantial Employee Housing Mitigation Fees (EHMF) when going from local to second-home use, based on a fairly sophisticated formula involving job generation and logarithmic increments. Not so with STRs — let the city do it.
Much criticism has been focused on Councilman Skippy Mesirow for participating in discussions of short-term rental regulations. It appears clear that while Skippy may be close to the edge on an appearance of impropriety scale, he doesn’t seem to have a financial stake in short-term rental property and he has, thus far, been supportive of the exploration of STR regulations.
My recent research found that the East End of old town Aspen (Monarch Street to the river, Main Street to the mountain) experienced a 20% loss in population between Census 2010 and Census 2020, in spite of new units going in the ground. As noted in earlier columns, STRs have thus far not been required to provide parking, pay property taxes at the commercial rate imposed on lodging and retail businesses and have not, in the city or county, built or paid for housing to offset their job generation for on-site services or the service-intensive amenities their customers demand and enjoy.
While Skippy has taken the brunt of conflict-of-interest criticism, it remains to be seen whether any journalist will inquire of any commissioners whether they are personally participating in the short-term rental business and/or converting former long-term rentals into STRs. Growth and profit first, let the city do the mitigation for hundreds of mini hotels.
There is a place where profit comes before community, property rights are king and growth is the policy goal. Vail was once a four-letter word but now seems to be the model.