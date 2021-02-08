Perhaps we ought to move the election date to Groundhog Day. I know the Skipster and Wendle and others are very proud of throwing candidates out in the cold to campaign on the theory that turnout would be bigger if the election was in the dead of winter. But wouldn’t having the same election over and over be better on Groundhog Day?
They were right, though not as right as they thought: moving the date up created the biggest municipal election turnout ever.
Some of that was because the Gorsuch Haus Team and the Vote No Team were dedicated and highly organized. By Election Day 2018, the two opposing sides had already identified the leanings of half the voters who eventually voted and got 90% of their supporters to the polls, a better turnout than voters in general (50%) and identified candidate supporters at about 70%.
But Groundhog Day has a certain undeniable appeal and not just because of the movie or the animal-based weather forecast, but because we seem to have the same election over and over again to see if the Aspen Area Community Plan (AACP) casts a shadow. It always does.
In fact, the AACP, a community constitution revered as a Declaration of Independence/Mayflower Compact/Gettysburg Address foundational document, is something of a Punxsutawney Phil itself, reappearing constantly in recognizable if slightly tweaked form and uniformly being paid homage or at least lip service by the hopefuls. I feel certain that I am one of many who helped write the 1993 plan and the 2012 plan who could step in tomorrow and draft language for the 2021 plan or the 2030 plan because the challenges and possibilities for becoming or remaining a “real town” are the same now as they were in the 1993 plan chapters: Growth, Housing, Transportation and Environment with an Arts overlay.
Or, as this paper put it this morning, “Today, we look at their thoughts on housing, the environment, traffic and the business community.” The AACP casts its shadow once again — six more weeks of campaigning on the same themes that made sense 27 years ago.
So, how to choose when everyone is saying more or less the same thing? Sure, there are some fine resumes out there, but who in Aspen doesn’t already give back to the community as a parent or a volunteer or a small-business owner or great golfer or whatever?
Public service here attracts do-gooders, not grifters, Kushners and Manaforts. It’s hard to say whether being a terrific single mom (or dad) is a better qualification than serving on countless nonprofit boards or owning a small business. All good.
Who can really be against being innovative, cooperative, creative, bold and, as the Boy Scouts use to say, brave, clean and reverent? And I am sure they all love puppy dogs, ice cream and untracked pow.
Unfortunately, we can only choose two council people while voting for Torre in his seventh or eighth or however many runs he has made for mayor. So maybe, just this once we could ask not whether someone or ones favor housing, the environment and local business but some more pointed questions on how to get there.
At the risk of moving this election along, here are three questions on the holy trinity of AACP beliefs:
You say you are for affordable housing. The Lumberyard, AABC project is universally acknowledged as necessary and a done deal. Then what? Are you willing to acquire the SCI zone property next to Clark’s and turn it into a mix of affordable housing and local-serving businesses? How about the recycling center that has become obsolete with curbside pick-up? Sure, it’s expensive, but I have not heard anyone say that the Lumberyard is the last project we’ll ever need. How about in-town housing and local service businesses?
Aren’t the local small lodges small businesses worth protecting? In the past six or eight years, the city has allowed the creation of about 1,000 lodge units (see, e.g. 78 pages on VRBO.com for next weekend). The 900-plus units of mini hotels posing as residences don’t pay sales or lodging taxes, don’t house their employees, didn’t shut down when the lodges and restaurants were forced to and don’t provide parking for their customers. The city says about 6% of the vacation homes fork over the $150 for a business license, same as me and other truly small businesses except I don’t rake in $20,000 a day tax free and I do pay state, local, federal, FICA and unemployment taxes on my sole employee.
How is that fair to some small lodge owner or even restaurant owner who is taxed for everything and required to mitigate social, environmental and transportation impacts? Do we really need to see more small lodges become luxury quasi hotels as did the Mountain House and Lenado, private residence/lodges that don’t pay taxes? If the Brown brothers or Jeff Gorsuch or John Sarpa proposed to build an untaxed, 1,000-unit lodge in residential neighborhoods, would we be so complacent? Shouldn’t the burden for housing, parking and composting be shifted to or shared by the elite investor class pumping billions into residential real estate? If so, what should be done?
3. Why not a parking system that rewards infrequent users with rebates or credits, charges automatically and makes the first 30 minutes free while hitting hard at those using the streets for a parking lot? My car insurance company has a voluntary app that rewards safe, steady driving with premium discounts. California toll roads and E-470 don’t require booths and tickets or even an app, they just send me a bill for use, a bill that I can reduce by signing up for tracking. We shouldn’t fool ourselves thinking our phones don’t already track us everywhere, as the Capitol insurrectionists are learning to their dismay.
Voting is important. City council is where the AACP rhetoric we all love meets reality. I hope we can elect council people willing to make hard decisions and brave enough to speak now rather than treat this as a popularity contest for high school student council.
Mick Ireland gives back with free advice to any candidate asking and hopes everyone takes a close look and votes this year. Mick@sopris.net