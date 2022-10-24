At the core of our sheriff election is one key word: integrity.
Michael Buglione honors this: “Teaching by example is not the best way to teach but the only way.” Not once has anyone accused him or had the basis to accuse him of taking expensive gifts from business partners, paying sub-market rent from wealthy constituents or owning shares in a local liquor company.
While supporters try to minimize Sheriff Joe DiSalvo’s gift taking as a “bad look” or “silly,” the reality is the sheriff should follow the clear, simple rule that Buglione espouses: No one working in the sheriff’s office should accept gifts from the people they serve.
Apologists have tried to minimize the scandalous casual gifting of a stake in a liquor company from Lance Armstrong to Sheriff DiSalvo. It’s not “silly” as one supporter put it, nor is it merely a “bad look.” Under state law it is illegal to be both an enforcement officer and seller of vodka. (CRS 16 2.5 103) Though DiSalvo maintains his name is not on the liquor license, 5% interest in a modestly capitalized company with $1 million in capital is a $50,000 “gift.” Will Lance Armstrong’s next traffic stop be hushed up because he is the sheriff’s business partner, pal and, most recently, campaign fundraiser?
DiSalvo showed no hesitation in firing a good deputy for accepting a $400 service award, while another deputy was singled out for taking a $20 gift. It’s fair that deputies are subject to discipline for taking gifts. It’s not fair for the sheriff to hold himself to a different standard.
Sheriffs Bob Braudis and Dick Kienast applied a simple, fair standard: no gifts, no tips. They did not, as DiSalvo has, assert a right or a need to “feather my nest” while in office (June 25, 2022, Aspen Daily News). Michael Buglione is committed to bringing back the no-gifts, no-tips policy.
The sheriff also claims he pays $5,000 monthly rent for a 5,900-square-foot single family home in the tiny West End. That’s about what the rest of us would pay for a “garden level” studio on the free market. Again, our top law enforcement officer is accepting what seems to be a substantial gift in the form of low rent in one of Aspen’s most expensive neighborhoods.
DiSalvo’s campaign-spending reports show that more than half of the sheriff’s donations came from out of state, with Texas and California leading the way. Ten people with the last name of Rogers who all live in the Dallas area maxed out by giving a total of $5,000 to DiSalvo’s campaign, including donations from four “students.” I’m sure Sheriff DiSalvo is a hot topic in middle schools there, with kids clamoring for mommy to write $500 checks in their name to the incumbent in our sheriff’s race.
Our current sheriff claims jail expansion is necessary because our jail population is increasingly dangerous and growing. Most of the detainees are there for relatively minor, nonviolent offenses — failures to appear, trespassing and the like.
We have problems in Pitkin County, but a jail full of predatory gang members is not one of them. That hasn’t stopped Sheriff DiSalvo from authorizing the use of stun guns in the jail, shackles in the shower room and the purchase of new $100,000 toilets in case a riot breaks out.
The sheriff has said he wants a new jail at $30 million-$40 million but has shown no interest in finding housing solutions for his employees. Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office has lost two deputies to the Aspen Police Department because the latter offers housing.
Buglione has positive ideas, most notably refurbishing the current jail building and housing deputies with the savings. The current jail population is between seven and 15 people, and it has been for years. The current building can be upgraded from its 24-bed capacity by using the now-vacant dispatch space, the two-story gymnasium and, if necessary, adding a second floor. The jail was designed with expansion potential.
Buglione is right to focus on housing. Historically, law enforcement could recruit locals for the job, officers who had a stake in the community and trust of the public. You knew them, skied with them, trusted them. While we still have many good deputies, we need to recruit more of them. Living here and being part of the community are irreplaceable assets for both us and the deputies.
Michael Buglione lives here in the Pitkin County portion of Basalt, full time with his family. He has promised to be “hands on” and in touch with all the departments under his command.
A vote for Michael Buglione is a vote to return to the humane policies, community policing and integrity that we created years ago by electing candidates dedicated to those values. Let’s honor the past by electing someone who has a plan for the future: housing for deputies, a no gift policy for himself and deputies and a jail that isn’t premised on junk science forecasting a surge in young predators.
Mick Ireland was invited to apply as a deputy years ago. He opted for journalism instead and assures his readers that the facts cited above came straight from the incumbent’s public statements and newspaper interviews. mick@sopris.net