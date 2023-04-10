If there were an Aspen Hall of Fame for elected people, Rachel Richards would be the first inductee.
And locally, I would say she is the G.O.A.T. for many, many reasons beyond the 29 years of service.
Alas, as every perceptive elected knows, with one possible orange-haired exception, public support is fleeting. You can begin office with lots of friends and support, political capital that only diminishes with time and is only restored by the golden light of nostalgia.
Take, for example, Dwight Shellman and Joe Edwards, the architects of growth management who staved off the market forces who would have made this place Vail on steroids with 50,000 or more people living in towers or mountain-blocking buildings like North of Nell.
We remember them with fondness now, so much so that Joe and Dwight were even admitted into the Aspen Hall of Fame, a home to Klaus, Jon and Tony and a host of mostly popular nonpolitical people who did a lot of good in a lot of ways. A few of Dwight and Joe’s fellow famers rocked the boat but so long ago that their waves are remembered as gentle, benign ripples and the vicious death threats and recall attempts are forgotten.
Rachel belongs among the famers. Problem is, there was too much good done that inevitably alienated someone or some groups. In politics, the only way out is down: The negatives accumulate and the positives are taken for granted. Your ideas might be popular with a majority but the majority takes for granted that you will be in agreement with it and soon your good deed is forgotten. The opposition, whether it be to housing, or day care or open space, never forgets.
Rachel is among the shrinking local base that created and implemented the original Aspen Area Community Plan calling for more housing, fewer autos, human services and less growth. Rachel didn’t merely declare that she would “fight for” community values, she threw herself into the elections that made things happen, making the hated fundraising calls, doing the mailings, going to the dull campaign meetings, walking the streets, asking for taxes to pay for it all.
Too often we hear vague promises to “work with” developers to create housing, with wealthy second/third/fourth homers to provide day care with ranchers to donate vital open space. The people own Smuggler Mountain; we have stable funding for housing like Burlingame I and II, local arts space at the Red Brick and day care; we have the best rural transit system in the state: all because we acted rather than waited for a rescue fantasy.
If electeds were first responders, Rachel’s message would be: “You, the community, must participate in your own rescue.” And we did, with results so many resorts envy.
Back in the day, she raised and spent campaign money in small amounts with follow-up calls, mailers and small events. You could know where she stood from her contributor lists. You knew the list of fully disclosed citizens and she was/is beholden to no one.
The most recent city election represents a sharp break from the grassroots tradition she used for creating Burlingame, buying Smuggler, moving RFTA ahead, buying the Red Brick and funding day care. None of Rachel’s 29-year agenda was a wish list. All of it was an action plan: reach people, persuade them to vote for public goods and work to make sure the supporters voted. Rachel led so many of those campaigns by example.
Just a few weeks ago, we elected a new council person whose support from a dark money group, Aspen Deserves Better, went basically unchallenged without any demand for the funding disclosure we have come to take for granted. The de facto Realtors’ slate benefited from the calls and ads without being even asked to disclose the sources and uses of the money raised from unnamed donors. Was it a 501 (c )(3) with tax-deductible contributions? A 501(c )(6) civic league group? A Steve Bannon play?
Nobody with a byline was pressing ADB incorporator Peter Grenney for the who, what, where, when and why we all learned to ask in beginning journalism classes.
Whether we will see the likes of Rachel again soon seems unlikely. Perhaps we will join the many small towns and resorts where “get along to get by” is the agenda and the marketplace decides the look, feel and direction of the community without much concern for who the community serves.