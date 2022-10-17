What if we put our money where our mouth is?
The hostile-to-housing crowd loves to attack the local public housing system on the grounds that we should focus on essential workers. Their usual solution is to create class warfare by reallocating existing resources to those they deem “essential,” setting up contentious fighting between essential and nonessential persons. Is a volunteer at the homeless shelter more essential than a journalist?
OK, time to put up or shut up. Instead of the zero-sum game in which people like the Red Ant or some former Aspen resident living in Carbondale decides who is important, suppose we asked or required essential service providers to do just that: build, maintain and fund housing for their core workers.
Or is that too radical an idea? Or one too late, since, with some holdouts, it seems that so many nonprofit service providers get it and have already stepped up to solve the problem rather than waiting for a redistribution of housing from the under-serving to their workforce.
Here’s a list off the top of my head of agencies and nonprofits participating in their own rescue: Aspen School District, Aspen Valley Hospital, Aspen Volunteer Fire Department, Aspen Police Department, Aspen Skiing Co., Music Associates of Aspen, Snowmass Village, Pitkin County and Aspen Consolidated Sanitation District.
That’s just a sample. The Aspen Times was among the providers for many years, but the previous owners cashed out when they sold out to whoever owns the LLC that recently bought the newspaper. Sadly, Pitkin County has withdrawn from the housing front, apparently believing it’s Aspen “fault.” Meanwhile, most other jurisdictions in the valley seem to be rising to the challenge.
Maybe the most constructive suggestion to emerge from the race for sheriff is candidate Michael Buglione’s idea to remodel the current jail and use the savings to build housing for deputies. The sheriff’s office has already lost officers to the APD simply because the APD has some housing. The current sheriff has not committed in the past. Sad.
My opinion is, and the facts and history suggest, that a sheriff who recognized this opportunity would not have trouble getting voter support for housing deputies. Maybe I’m wrong, and the last dozen or so consecutive election victories for housing questions are meaningless. New jail or housing? Not a hard call for me.
Some right-wing outlets late last week were trying to pitch a story that storage units in the Aspen Airport Business Center were used for illicit romances. That will probably bubble to the surface like other election year scum as the far right becomes anxious about reelecting the worst congressperson ever.
The real story is this: Human beings are living in storage units. What a country, where some need $60 million for a place to live and others live in sheet-metal storage units. This is not news, just forgotten news. Back many years ago, storage units were to be created at Rubey Park so that workers living remotely could store belongings while working locally or commuting. People were found camping in them.
Another incidence of desperation that comes to mind was the local photographer who slept in a bare-bones, cement-floor storage space in the library basement and then asked county commissioners to reimburse him for $20,000 worth of camera equipment that went missing,
For a lot of reasons, it makes sense for “essential” businesses, NGOs and agencies to build and provide housing, avoiding the fight over who is essential and what to do with those who become nonessential. Perhaps the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority or the city can provide some grants or funds for those who step up. And our generally generous taxpayers could be asked to help.
Lead, follow or get out of the way.
Mick Ireland thinks we can do better. Contact him at mick@sopris.net.