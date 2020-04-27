I admit I am not much of a musicologist. Ask me about my favorite band, my favorite tunes, you’ll draw a blank. On Facebook, there was a challenge the other day: Write your favorite lyric. The best I could come up with was “Baby Shark, doo do do doo do do, Baby Shark.” You with young children know now for certain how lame I am musically.
Only one other eerily current, COVID-19 evocative, April 25, 2020, rhyme comes easily to mind:
Ring around the Rosie,
pocket full of posies,
ashes, ashes
We all fall down.
There are many versions of the rhyme, which emerged in print in the 1880s in Europe and England. Folklore has it that the references to the “ring” are descriptive of a rash that was an early symptom of the Black Death, that the “posies” refer to a folk cure of flower petals thought to ward off the plague, and “all fall down” is a reference to the high mortality rate for those who contracted the disease that took the lives of as many as one-third of all Europeans in the mid-1300s and recurred periodically.
An outbreak in the mid-1600s confined Isaac Newton to his mother’s house for two years starting in 1665 and ended with his invention of the calculus. And you thought you were being productive cleaning out the closet and planting some flowers.
While we now know bacteria and viruses down to the genome, we have neither a cure nor a vaccine. As in the 1300s, folk remedies abound. About 600 Iranians have already died from drinking 100% pure alcohol. Other cures and preventive measures for COVID-19 include consumption of garlic, sesame seeds, mega doses of vitamins, probiotic sauerkraut and cow-dung spray.
The president suggests taking disinfectants internally and somehow shining ultraviolet light into the lungs. What have you got to lose? Within 18 hours, poison control in New York reported a spike in disinfectant ingestion calls from followers who found out how much they have to lose from listening to the apprentice doctor’s prescriptions. Disinfectant manufacturers like Lysol have been forced to run advertising telling us what should be obvious to even the president.
Along with other nostrums, folk remedies have been circulating on the internet and in social media since before the time Sen. Loefler dumped her stock to beat the market crash. The president doesn’t make this stuff up; he merely re-quacks what he hears on the Twittersphere. What has he got to lose, other than some possible family investments in chloroquine stock?
We can learn from the Italian response to the Black Death for which no cure or vaccine was known. The Italian city of Ferrara was successful in keeping the plague totally at bay with a rigorous combination of personal hygiene materials, isolation of the afflicted and a quarantine of the entire city. The word quarantine is derived from the Italian words quaranta giorni, the 40 days wherein people in ships arriving in Venice were prohibited from disembarking during plagues.
So here we are, seven centuries later, asked to choose between poisoning ourselves with bleach, burning out our lungs with UV light or taking steps that worked in medieval times: social distancing, quarantine and hygiene.
Yes, more people are going to die of the virus. But the least we could do is not add to the death toll with quack remedies, miracle drugs and internal poisons.
Mask. Socially isolate. Stay safe. Wash your hands. Don’t listen to quack-pots who care more about reelection than your health.