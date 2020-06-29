I am sitting looking out the window of one of the safest indoor experiences possible. In the vast expanses that comprise the Sacramento airport, very little is happening. Exactly one plane has landed in the past two hours and, per the disembodied voice of authority that comes from the ceiling, it’s the same one I will be taking to Denver. Our lonely jet could pull into the terminal with room to spare.
This clean, brightly lit safe space is 100% masked and socially distanced. Water and food are scarce with all but one of the fast food and quick meal joints closed. Not long ago, I would have treasured a spot on the thinly carpeted floor near an electrical outlet, munching on some airport food, waiting and writing and reading and blotting out the omniscient TVs providing the ambience of a sports bar or the Faux News unbalanced Republican acolytes.
Now, I have my choice of seats and outlets and almost peaceful views of the empty space outside where rows of tugs and carts are neatly parked and idle. A sole employee, presumably a baggage handler or joyriding ground crew member, cruises by on some elevated transport. It’s 100 degrees out there and I envy his unmasked face while I sit and do my Darth Vader safety breathing.
The usual announcements summoning late passengers to their flights, the now-boarding calls, even the “don’t touch suspiciously abandoned package” reminders are supplanted by constant admonishments: Wash your hands for 20 seconds, social distance and call your airline for canceled flights. Over and over. Don’t they know that a third of America isn’t listening and the rest of us already know the virus is real?
I could have been home days ago after a delightful tour of the western U.S. on Alaska Airlines’ preferred return from Sacramento to Denver by way of Seattle but no, an unexplained cancellation forced me to buy a more expensive one–way trip.
Online booking sites like Orbitz don’t sell round trips, they sell two one-way tickets. If the outbound or homebound leg is canceled, passengers can look forward to hours of phone calls begging for a refund and the chance to buy a more expensive replacement ticket, if there is one available. It’s that or be your own Jack Kerouac, reliving the classic novel.
Everyone I encounter working for the airlines is courteous and kind, the velvet gloves of an iron-fisted industry that more or less demanded a $50 billion bailout while summoning the chutzpah to raise prices and force consumers to buy one–way tickets for each leg of the trip, subject to random cancellation.
The taxpayers are paying most of the salaries already and airlines are basically telling us when the PPP salary money runs out so will they. Just hang on for the stories about CEO and management bonuses for their brilliance in obtaining subsidies while gouging the public.
United puts me in a middle seat, perhaps karmic retaliation for having chosen economy class during a recession. I already know planes going into Aspen are “packed.”
Nationwide, the South is rising in rebellion again, opening what should be closed and reviving the pandemic. Texas and Flor-i-duh are only now realizing that maybe, just maybe, masks and distancing were a good idea and not some plot to ruin the Dear Leader’s reelection chances.
Home doesn’t feel like a safe destination. Mask use on Smuggler Road peaked at 40% one day weeks ago, but it seems Aspen is in the mainstream of “De Nile River.” Neither the police, who should not be spearheading enforcement nor civil servants who should, are handing out so much as a reminder card to the world’s most affluent refugees and our overeducated locals. I didn’t know we were home to so many Republicans who, as a matter of faith, reject precautions lest the Democrats or the scientists be proven right.
Before you all rush to your Facebook page to chastise me for lumping all Trump voters as morons, I will admit that while there are some good people on both sides, it’s not the Democrats who are packing halls to worship their candidate. It’s not a coincidence that virtually all of the states driving the numbers upward are red states with red governors and red electoral votes: Arizona, Texas, Flor-i-duh, Mississippi and South Carolina are noticing they are running out of ICU spaces, care capacity and excuses for their rush to reopen.
Trumpeteers, not Democrats, are in front of the Supreme Court asking that all of Obamacare be repealed including protections for those with pre-existing conditions, even as millions lose their employer-based health care.
Good luck to the 20 million who lose insurance, surely the marketplace will show the compassion that medical suppliers and airlines are showing us.
The sacrifices and efforts made by the responsible majority are being vetoed by the true believers in much the same way that the Electoral College negated the 3 million vote edge for Hillary Clinton in 2016. New York, Italy and most of Europe showed how the virus could be contained. The Red states have let the genie back out of the bottle, reigniting the pandemic with a blend of stupidity and anti-science doctrine.
I don’t know how many will be sick or die because the Dear Leader wants to hold massive rallies in closed spaces and continue to preach by example the gospel of no masks, no distancing, no problem. In this space I noted that as many as 200,000 might die, but that might be unduly conservative.
Tired of winning yet? I know I am. Can you hardly wait for Nov. 3? I know I can’t.