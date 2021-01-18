Politicos campaign on win-win solutions, but the real test for democracy is in the sort of lose-lose choice that has restrictions on indoor dining that started at midnight. We can have our open space, our buses and city parks without harming property values or limiting our freedom, win-wins that are easy to support.
In an age where we are expected to be all in or all out, for or against, red or blue, the closure of eateries presents public officials and local businesses and workers with two bad alternatives — close the restaurants to slow the spread, or let the virus rip through the county population ever faster — with jobs for the survivors.
The issue is not resolvable by the invocation of scientific principles and experimental evidence. There is science and fact on both sides: restaurant closings will slow the spread of the virus even though some may merely move their stupidity to mask-free events in homes and hotels. And the damage to the workers and restaurant owners is just as real.
What everyone who looks at this honestly doubts is whether the benefits of regulation outweigh the cost. How many lives does it cost to exercise “Freedumb?”
In a civilized country where punishing people for protecting their health is not an operating principle, there would be economic relief for the workers and businesses that pay the cost of protecting the public, an ability to stay home without going broke. Such is impossible in a country where values are posited as absolutes: “Freedumb” and moral hazard governing combining to present us a lose-lose choice individually and collectively. Work sets you free, as they used to say at Auschwitz.
Moral hazard is a sophisticated underpinning of Social Darwinism, the notion that society is really a jungle where the fittest rise to the top by virtue of their morality or inherent superiority. Systemic racism and inequality are seen as natural and deserved outcomes for the losers who must be required to choose between economic survival and their own health lest they become lazy.
The premise of the miserly relief bill passed last month is that if we help others in a time of need, they won’t be motivated to help themselves. And so, $300 a week, about enough for lunch in the nation’s capital, is deemed adequate for those unable to work at a time when jobs are unavailable. The $600 one-time payments are expected to carry a family through the pandemic.
The restaurant closing is the local tip of the moral hazard spear that forces meat packers to return to work shoulder to shoulder in plants with little protection. Regardless of whether moral hazard makes sense in a full employment economy, moral hazard makes no sense when jobs are unavailable for 10 million or more service workers and unemployment claims are rising to exceed a million new claims a week. Not many of us can transition from waiting tables to writing code or practicing medicine.
The restaurateurs argue “what about” hotels and ski lifts, as if closing hotels or ski lifts in the name of equity would somehow alleviate their problem by making things fair. How fewer visitors would help restaurants is based on the kind of math that says 74 million votes is really more than 81 million.
Ultimately, a democracy requires voluntary compliance with safety regulations in order to work. The task is nearly impossible when a large portion of the population is told by its leaders that there really is no virus and no need to restrain one’s self indulgence. Neither the city, the county or the country can enforce compliance when a third or more of the nation resists, as we all learned when the experiment of Prohibition fostered the growth of organized crime almost a century ago.
So it comes to this: the restaurants sue for equity and the judge rules, regulations must be upheld where they are based in fact and science even when the regulated kick and scream that some other class of persons or entities might also be regulated. What about hotels, what about ski areas, what about private parties.
By that view, speeding tickets cannot be given for driving too fast on Main Street because the police don’t enforce the rules on Hopkins Avenue or McLain Flats. Capitol invasions are justified because some BLM protests resulted in violence. What about Hillary’s emails? Etc., etc.
The real drivers for COVID include more than restaurants and, while the new rules may reduce the spread, it won’t stop it. The virus doesn’t care about the unfairness of regulatory schemes and it continues to flourish in the private parties in hotel rooms, second-homes and vacation rentals, where neither the will nor the resources are available to shut down mini- spreader events and where the help is pressured to shed masks and precaution as a condition of employment, as I wrote about in my column of Dec. 28, “Unmask, don’t tell.”
Contact tracers know they are being lied to and have said so. The entitled minority will continue to party on. The vacation rentals that remained available on line during the spring shutdown are still available for 100% occupancy.
The answer is, of course, voluntary compliance, mask-wearing, distancing, hand-washing, an impossible ask where “Freedumb” trumps social responsibility, and denial is a political platform.
Mick Ireland orders takeout whenever feasible and hopes we all get through this relatively unharmed. Mick@sopris.net.