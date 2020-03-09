I was sad to see Liz Warren dropped from the presidential race by voters anxious for the safest path to dumping Donald Trump.
Make no doubt, when they assembled the mini-throng on the very first debate stage, Warren was among the brightest, if not the very brightest of a fairly talented field. She was what we always say we want in a politician: smart, honest, well-versed in the issues and an articulate debater.
Which pretty much explains why she lost, even more than does misogyny. Voters are just not comfortable with intellectual brilliance by presidential candidates or anyone else. It makes us vaguely uneasy to realize that there are people out there who have it all.
Alpha dogs that we are here, we envy the strong, the wealthy, the beautiful, the morally superior who surround us and outperform us in almost every category. That’s pretty much why we who have it all in the town that has everything we can ask for (give or take an ocean beach) are not very happy much of the time. I am old enough to not care who is faster, stronger, smarter — just get me to the start line at 7 a.m. and to the top. This morning was good and slow but mostly good.
Voters confronted with high Harvard over achievement don’t think people who speak in whole sentences using big words are trustworthy or “one of us.” The ideal candidate makes voters feel we, the people, are really smart and the candidate is almost as smart. Most of us felt more comfortable having a beer with George W and uneasy around John Kerry with his French, his erudition and wind surfing.
Not that Warren was without flaws. She just didn’t embrace them in a way that made voters feel connected. She has a good back story about being raised in humble origins. So does Joe Biden. Biden reminds us of his common roots every day, how he commuted home every day to be with his family in Delaware, how hurt he was and remains hurt by the death of one of his sons. And, like Ronnie Reagan, he offers scrambled phrasing and lapses as unintended validation of his realness.
Misogyny is still with us, shaken but strong. People have prejudice against just about any group, even old white guys, but more so against women, blacks, LatinX(os?). Being an old white guy myself, I don’t have a chip on my hunched back about it like many oldies who see themselves as “victims” of political correctness.
Martin Luther King observed that, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” Now a revered hero, he was on the short end of the arc in his day, reviled and ridiculed publicly by politicians and commentators, ultimately murdered by a white supremacist and labeled with the “N” word and compared to various jungle creatures. He bent the arc and paid dearly for the effort.
In my own life, I have seen women do just about anything they were once presumed incapable of doing: running a marathon, exploring space, computing the path of a moon landing module, sitting on the Supreme Court.
The arc of history is bent toward justice as the horizon is subtly bent by the curvature of the planet. That it took more than 50 years to move a little way beyond the outright racism and sexism of 50 years ago and an even longer century to make lynching a federal crime tells us much about the difficulty of perceiving a long arc from a fixed time and place.
Eratosthenes of Cyrene measured the earth’s circumference in 276 BC, almost 2,000 years before the Holy Roman Church stopped incarcerating and executing people for the heretical promotion of astronomical and scientific truth. It took more than an election cycle or two to get there but we, with the possible exception of Q-non, finally got what we were looking at: the curved edge of a round planet.
Stand on the beach and look at the horizon. You can see the arc of the planet’s surface if you know enough to look for it. And you know to look for it because you know it has been seen and described by our predecessors.
Prejudice is not overcome by the substitution of one bias for another. I will not ever vote for (or against) a woman simply because she is a woman. Or a white for whiteness, a black for blackness, a gay for gayness. There is no justice in injustice.
About 43,000 women have signed up to run for public office in the past few years. From their ranks will come the one who breaks the highest political glass ceiling and makes women in high office as accepted nationally as they are here in Aspen.
Which is not to say that racism, misogyny and bigotry are dead — far from it — or acceptable or to be tolerated or about to disappear. Liz Warren bent the arc a bit for women, just as MLK did for black people, JFK did for Catholics and Cesar Chavez did for migrants and Mexicans. If we look to the future and know what we can see, we will perceive the inevitability of a woman president just as Eratosthenes measured the circumference of the earth because he knew how to look beyond the seemingly flat horizon to the truth.
Mick Ireland has five sisters and many nieces, all of whom are entitled to be everything they want to become and who have his support in moving beyond the limits. Contact him at Mick@sopris.net.