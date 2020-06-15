It’s called defunding, but maybe refunding the police and social service providers might have avoided yet another needless death.
The fact pattern is clear and uncomfortably familiar: Police in Atlanta are called to deal with what amounts to a nuisance at a Wendy’s: a man sleeping in his car, perhaps drunk, perhaps not. He is rousted out of the car, tests positive for DUI (sleeping in a car under the influence?). A tussle ensues when he resists custody. He grabs a Taser and runs, firing the Taser over his shoulder in the manner of an action hero, except that only in the movies does one fire while running and hit someone.
One police officer fired a shot. Rayshard Brooks is dead. Another black name to remember and say out loud.
The quick answer: Police could have handled the matter differently, letting Brooks run. They had his car, they knew who he was, the suspect was out of Taser range. The shooter has been fired; the police chief has resigned.
The real answer lies in a refunding of the public safety budget, and having fewer, better-trained officers and more human service specialists to respond to nonviolent incidents. An unarmed social worker using a less confrontational approach could have lowered the tension — perhaps avoiding the fight altogether — collected a name and let him go. Tickets for sleeping in public could have been issued later, without the struggle for custody. Tipsy Taxi would have been a handy alternative.
What is lost in all of this conflict is a far bigger question: If police don’t respond to drunks, crazy and otherwise mentally unbalanced persons, who should? And, more importantly, what do we do with the mentally dysfunctional?
It seems apparent in hindsight that shooting Brooks was a needless and bad outcome. What were they thinking?
They were not. Thinking falls off the table when flight and fear take charge. Brooks feared the police; the cops feared him. Fear leads to anger, anger leads to death — even screenwriters know that, Skywalker. Again and again and again. Lesson not learned.
If all of this is obvious or will be, as the facts emerge, the question will remain: What do we do with the mentally dysfunctional or the chemically inebriated? Human service workers can calm the situation, but we still don’t have an answer for the homeless, the free-ranging demented, the clinically ill. Jails should not be the first choice for restraint any more than hospitals should be jails.
Build more mental hospitals? Sure, if we can build them and fund them at the level private sector sanctuaries are funded with high staff-to-patient ratios, a supportive environment and caring supervision. The imperative for low taxes and minimalist government means we won’t.
The national experience with public mental hospitals, the “twitch bins,” the “cuckoo nests” and other facilities is not a positive one. As a kid growing up, I remember clearly reading about the periodic exposés of conditions at mental hospitals. In the face of pressure for ever lower or even stable tax rates, Illinois government slowly defunded the mental institutions until patients chained to beds mistreated by lowly paid, untrained staff were brought into the public eye by enterprising reporters. Ken Kesey’s novel, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” made the call for “community based” treatment irresistible with a well-told fable about the abuses of quasi-prisons housing the mentally ill.
The theory was that patients could become outpatients, coming in for their meds and counseling without the need to corral and incarcerate. Turns out, a lot of mentally ill hated the medication, the neighbors loathed the community clinics and the funding dried up. Up to 90% of mental hospital beds were closed and the residents were left to populate the streets. Camps sprung up under bridges, in public spaces and abandoned buildings in the late 1960s and 1970s.
Not all homeless are mentally ill or addicted or unable to function. A good many lost their homes to financial catastrophes like unpayable medical bills. And some are simply free spirits not interested in mainstream life.
But whether you send police or social workers to nonviolent disturbances, the deeper question remains: How do we care for those who can’t care for themselves? Jails aren’t treatment centers and treatment centers shouldn’t operate like prisons. Neither works. A deeper rethinking is needed.