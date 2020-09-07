People who know me, and even with the mask, that’s almost everyone, have only one political question: Who is going to win?
So here’s my projection: Joe Biden wins and Trump tries to steal it back.
Trump’s problem is simple: He’s not getting enough support. The three usually blue states he flipped in 2016 aren’t trending his way, and the Democrats are not going to overlook them again. Last time, it seems the Dems thought they had Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin in the bag. They were surprised when the Trump base was fired up and the Democrats, particularly black people, were not.
I won’t bore you with too much math — I know the Trump crowd hates math and science — but the simple fact is that Biden wins if he holds all the Clinton states and the three Midwestern states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
But, I digress. In 2016, black voters underperformed electorally in all three states from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania through Detroit, Michigan and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They were taken for granted, perhaps, a mistake Kamala Harris should be able to help rectify. If black voters turn out in Obama-like numbers, the Don can stick a fork in it ’cuz he’s done, it won’t matter about Florida, North Carolina and Arizona, where he’s trailing and where the 2018 Blue Wave doesn’t seem to have receded.
Much has been written about the Orange One’s focus on firing up the base. “Law and Order” might wrap up Alabama, Georgia or Texas. Black and brown people who are watching, along with a lot of us white people, the almost weekly intentional homicides on citizen video might be motivated in a way that Clinton never reached. People are being suffocated, shot full of holes in their backs, blasted while running away and gunned down by 17-year-olds who were chauffeured to and from protests by their mommy and who calmly walked through police lines.
Black Live Matters says: “Say their names.”
It’s harder than it sounds when there are so many and each new one competes with the horror of the last. Man, woman, person, camera, TV is easier than Breonna, George, Ahmaud, Tamir, Stephon, Daniel, Eric and not just because there are seven names on that list, a sample, not a full listing. If it’s too hard for Qanon believers and anti-math types, try this mnemonic device: shot, choked, shot, shot, shot, shot, suffocated. All unarmed.
So, black people are interested in this outcome and that’s big trouble for Trump. But it’s not over until it’s over because the Trump brand of Republicans aren’t at all above making sure certain votes aren’t counted. We are supposed to believe the destruction of sorting machines and cutbacks at the post office are only coincidentally focused on the big cities where black people, Democrats and liberals reside.
But it’s not just the post office. Mr. Orange is encouraging his supporters to vote twice so as to “check” to see whether their ballot was received.
Imagine armed militia people showing up at big city polling places demanding to vote again or see proof that their ballots were received, gumming up the works and dissuading other voters from staying in line.
Not as hard as it sounds for the disrupters; they are already practicing during the primary season — black-dominated Louisville, Kentucky had only one polling place this spring for 600,000 voters. Same in Milwaukee, one place for 600,000 predominantly black voters. The lines stretched for many blocks as voters risked COVID exposure to vote. In heavily Republican suburbs like Waukesha, voters could walk in, vote and go home in minutes.
It’s easy to imagine Trump with an early lead — he was ahead even in the popular vote in 2016 before absentee votes gave Hillary Clinton an almost 3 million popular vote win. In 2018, Arizona flipped a Senate seat but only after days of counting all the absentee/mail ballots.
And it’s easy even easier to imagine Trump and his attack dog, Attorney General William Barr ordering that the remaining, uncounted votes be impounded by the National Guard pending an “investigation.” Barr has the chutzpah of a Roy Cohn and the willingness to pull off such a trick. After all, he has already stated that he didn’t know voting twice was illegal and claimed that someone in Texas was indicted for filling out 1,700 mail ballots. Really? You need a law degree to know that you can only vote once? I think a kindergartner knows more than Barr on that subject.
Said the local DA in Texas of Barr’s silly allegation of vote theft: “Unfortunately, it speaks volumes to the credibility of Attorney General Barr when he submits half-truths and alternative facts as clear evidence of voter fraud without having so much as even contacted me or the district attorney’s office for an understanding of the events that actually occurred.”
It can happen here. It happens in Putin Land and oligarchies everywhere. So yes, Joe is on track to earn the most votes and the most electors if everything is fairly counted but, sadly, winning isn’t everything or even much of anything when a desperate despot with 20,000 lies of record wants to believe the whole world outside his golf resort is fake.