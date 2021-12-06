Of all the justifications offered for the impending repeal of a woman’s right to choose, perhaps the most pernicious is the notion that somehow forcing women to bring a pregnancy to term is doing them a favor.
Topping the podium in this contest is no mean feat, just mean. Consider that the other podium spots — indeed the top 10 arguments — are palpably untrue and/or grounded on misogyny and/or strictly political pandering to the religious right.
Back many years ago, the pro-lifers (actually pro controllers of life), got a bad reputation for killing doctors and generally conducting a terror campaign against abortion clinics, users, staff and women.
Acts of antiabortion violence during the period from 1977 to 2019 include at least 11 murders, 26 attempted murders, at least 756 threats of harm or death, 620 stalking incidents and four kidnappings. Crimes directed at clinic facilities have included at least 42 bombings, 189 arsons, 100 attempted bombings or arsons and 662 bomb threats. (Source: “Brief of the Feminist Majority Project,” submitted to the Supreme Court in defense of the right to choose.)
Pro-life, just not pro the lives of those who are “wrong” or sinfully had sex outside the confines of marriage or Mar-a-Lago.
So the propagandists tried to portray their violence as “helping” women by sparing them from the trauma associated with terminating a pregnancy and preventing the use of a dangerous procedure. Bearing a child is not always a safe procedure. The Mississippi law at issue makes no exception for victims of rape or incest. The science and experience tells us that women are more likely to die having a child than from an abortion. This is, of course, “helping” them the way our forefathers “helped “ the natives and slave holders kindly “protected” the human beings they made property from the burdens of freedom.
Rape? Incest? Not to worry, because as last-minute appointee Justice Amy Coney Barrett argued, we could set up drop boxes at police and fire stations for women to surrender their required child or children to the state.
Imagine more drop boxes for the progenies of rape or incest than for ballots. And further imagine the anguish accompanying the litigation filed by the rapists or incestual “fathers” who will fight for custody and child support from the victimized mother. Never mind that none of the Republicans in the Senate will fund a child care tax credit for adoptive parents. I can’t remember any of our local self-righteous polemicists on the issue offering to take another baby or two.
The next step will be to get control of Congress and the presidency to adopt a nationwide ban. The Republicans are favored to take the House next November and perhaps the Senate — 2024 could be the end of the line for legal abortion in the U.S. if Trump or another pro controller wins. Nor would that be the end of it. I don’t believe for a second that the Warriors for Jesus or whatever they call themselves would stop with an abortion ban. Prior to 1965, states could and did outlaw birth control, and most of the red states are still fighting that battle and claiming that birth control is a form of abortion. Outlandish? A few years ago, we thought no one would ever turn the clock back to 1973 on abortion. So what’s another eight-year flashback to terminate another right — birth control — which rests on the notion of privacy? I can already hear the court explaining that “privacy” is not mentioned in the Constitution.
The recent issue of Vogue put it best while most of the commentators were focusing on abortion: “…[e]ver since Obamacare was passed, Republicans cottoned on to the fact that if they can tie birth control to abortion, then publicly funded insurance might not have to pay for birth control. Because of the Hyde Amendment, federally funded health care providers cannot, except in rare circumstances, offer coverage for abortion. So if birth control equals abortion…”
You can already see these arguments playing out. Just look at QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who doesn’t think that Plan B — the safe and effective early-contraception pill that prevents women from becoming pregnant within 72 hours of having intercourse — should be covered for veterans by the Department of Veteran Affairs. Yes, Greene told Congress on Thursday that, “Contraception stops a woman from becoming pregnant. The Plan B pill kills a baby in the womb once a woman is already pregnant.” This isn’t true. Plan B stops a woman from ovulating and thus prevents her from getting pregnant.
The crackdown has just begun. With so many gerrymandered states and districts, the door is open to a return to the 1950s, when men were men and women were their handmaids.
Mick Ireland is losing faith in the idea that Republicans can be “moderates.” mick@sopris.net