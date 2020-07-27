Your communities need your help. Simple as that.
Sure, we are divided in so many ways right now, masks and no masks, Mad red MAGA hatters and equally adamant blues, growth and not. The list of our local controversies could go on far too long. Let’s not go there.
If there is one national issue that brings us together, it’s responding to the 2020 census. (Disclosure: I work for Aspen on this issue and serve on the Aspen to Parachute Complete Count Committee).
This much is clear as the census moves toward wrapping up: Aspen, Snowmass and Pitkin County are losing out.
Our self-response rates are near the bottom on the performance chart. With only 23.7% of households having already responded, Snowmass Village ranks 260th out of 270 cities and towns in Colorado. Aspen ranks 237th out of 270, with only 33.1% of our households responding. For a place with a lot of vanity about quality of life, education and civic mindedness, that’s not impressive. (https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html)
On Saturday I personally spoke with seven Snowmass Village residents who had not filled out the census but promised to do so. That’s about $4,000 times seven times 10 years or $280,000 more federal dollars allocated here. And almost everyone I saw thanked us for giving out the reminder cards.
About 90% of the responses locally have been made online at census.gov, which makes sense in communities like ours with almost universal high-speed internet access. The whole thing takes about five minutes, so, if you are reading this online and haven’t responded just put census.gov in the browser, stop reading this and hit enter.
Undercounts mean a loss of local shares of federal money for almost every nonprofit, government school and public works department. My research in 2010 found Pitkin County suffered an undercount of 200 to 400 persons with a consequent loss in federal dollars of between $8 million and $16 million over the following decade. Careful mapping showed that some neighborhoods were simply overlooked or not included in the final count (presentation available on request).
Aspen and Snowmass are now seeing an influx of COVID refugees. Unofficial reports found that almost twice as many babies were born at Aspen Valley Hospital during the period of March 15 to May 7, a total of 44, about twice the long-term annual rate of 150 in the county. Reliable reports show the new enrollments in the school district will number about 150 students this year, an increase of about 9% and a larger year-to-year increase than any seen in the last 40 years.
For perspective, consider that the typical entering class in the Aspen School District is between 90 and 110 students. It’s too early to tell how many refugees will stay permanently, but by all accounts from realtors, the last of the free-market housing available for purchase is under contract or near sale ready. Traffic is at Christmas/July 4 levels.
Getting an accurate count of who is here is critical, to the finances of our nonprofits, medical providers, governments and schools. Whether and how this community will be reshaped by COVID refugees is not known. But how well we will assimilate new residents and new students and respond to their impacts and needs requires an understanding of who we are and how many of us are already here.
I hope all of you will help by going to census.gov and be counted.