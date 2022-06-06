Politics is often a dark business, conducted more as an exercise in power, greed and vanity.
But not always. Now and then, here and nearby, we are faced with an unfamiliar prospect: choosing the better of two outstanding candidates rather than the hold-your-nose cliches which the media loves to promote.
And this year’s Democratic primary in our part of the state is one such occasion that gives us a glimmer of hope that democracy might yet survive.
In the olden days when I was learning journalism, most of the print media weighed in on issues and candidates on a regular or even daily basis. I wrote some of those editorials after trying to distill the input of fellow staff writers and editors who had firsthand, intimate working knowledge of the people and events of the day.
And so we wrote on more than who, what, where and why but on what should happen, as in what public officials, private sector leaders and voters should do in response to events. It was a public service that allowed leaders and the led alike to cut to the chase with some advice grounded in experience.
I can’t fault either the Aspen Daily News or the Other Paper for not carrying on that tradition. The staff at both our town’s dailies combined is smaller than the crew that I worked with at our college paper, the Daily Illini. Sometimes, it’s a shock to see how much a handful of people can cover in a town like Aspen, where cutting-edge change is a way of life.
Having, as I have, followed, read about, studied and acted on matters political since I was 6, I offer my two-thousand cents’ worth, as adjusted for inflation:
For Congress, my choice is Adam Frisch, a former Aspen City Council person. I admit I didn’t always vote for Adam — I ran against him in a city council race — but I did learn to respect his ability to be open to persuasion, especially on housing and downtown overdevelopment.
Genuinely listening and seeking a common solution is something of a lost art in contemporary politics. We are a nation of echo chambers, especially on the right where conclusions precede facts in making decisions. I have personally witnessed Adam listen to and thoughtfully respond to argument and evidence before taking a position.
Some persons whom I respect are determined to cast a ballot for Republican Don Coram, a slightly more moderate but still doctrinaire right-winger who, you can be guaranteed, will vote the party line against climate change action, real gun reform or choice for women. He’s no Liz Cheney, bravely separating himself from Trump and the adherent of the Big Lie.
Crossing over to vote for Boebert light is hardly a solution to stopping this country’s slide toward authoritarianism and a roll back of the gains made for civil rights, for women and the environment over the past 50 years. Coram is hoping to be another trooper in the GOP army, marching backward to the 1950s.
Adam’s chief challenger, Sol Sandoval, is well qualified. Her emphasis on solving statewide housing through nonprofits and public-private partnerships is well intentioned but we here have learned through hard experience that this community and others can’t wait for a rescue from the outside because, as she acknowledges, the tide of outside investment is too powerful for a handful of nonprofits and grant recipients to counter.
The contest for our state House of Representatives seat (Pitkin, Garfield and the Eagle County portion including Basalt and El Jebel) is a closer call. Two newcomers to elected office, Elizabeth Velasco and Cole Buerger, offer separate but impressive credentials and both would represent us well.
My choice is Elizabeth Velasco. Here in the bubble we call Aspen, our prosperity depends in no small part on immigrant labor broadly defined to include both the valley workforce that comes here from the valley and Garfield County, visa and green-card workers recruited from around the world, and largely Hispanic families from other states and countries.
Velasco, an interpreter for firefighting agencies, has lived some of the hardships our workforce endures, struggling for housing, health care and paying for living essentials. The struggle many of us feel here is even more acute for our downvalley workforce. In gathering more than 900 signatures to qualify for the ballot, Elizabeth has had a chance to hear firsthand the stories of residents whose voices are not always acknowledged.
Buerger is newer to our district but has caught on quickly to its needs. As part of a ranching family, he would be a good representative for our relatively small agricultural community. He has developed a coherent set of ideas for government direction, a view that sometimes feels more appropriate for statewide office.
We have been blessed to be represented by Millie Hamner and Julie McCluskie, both of Summit County. Velasco would represent younger voters who are not always well connected to state government. I have contributed to both candidates because both Velasco or Buerger would serve us well and I will be excited to elect either in November.
The election is on June 28. Voters who are registered as Democrats or unaffiliated may vote in the Democratic primary by returning a Democratic primary ballot. Unaffiliated voters may not vote in both the GOP and Democratic primaries, though they will receive ballots for both party primaries. If you do not receive a ballot in the next few weeks, please contact the clerk or go to her office next to the courthouse on Main Street.
Mick Ireland has voted in every election save one for 50 years and still believes the system can work if we are willing to make the effort. Mick@sopris.net