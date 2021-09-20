OK, the world sucks, it’s burning, it’s racist, etc. I know and you know I know that this is a world of woes, at least from a news perspective.
Still, I have to wonder if there is time and space for a little gratitude beyond, it could be worse.
Yes, my dear readers, I am aware that our problems are many and merely listing them here would fill my weekly space allotment. So, I won’t try, at least this week. If you’re jonesing for some bad news, there’s always mainstream media, Facebook and certain politicians.
So let me share some good stuff:
— One of the best guys in town, former Pitkin County Jail Administrator Don Bird (my brother-in-law) is on a good path to recovery from a body slam off his e-bike on Maroon Creek Road. I can’t talk to anyone without giving “The Don Report” but let’s just say everyone who treats, meets or greets him has progress to report. Your expressions of support are what keep Aspen Aspen and can’t help but help his soul. (Details are available almost daily on Facebook.) Thank you all.
— The smoke has cleared, at least for now. California is still burning, but at least we have a literal breathing space that allows us to return to the trails, highways and playing fields in beautiful weather. Rain hasn’t been plentiful, but it’s enough to keep the greenery green. And South Lake Tahoe has been spared from incineration.
— Yes, we’re behind on affordable housing, but at least we don’t have to listen to absurd pontificating about how the market will solve the problem if we just leave it alone. Trust me, that was the mantra here when I started writing about it. That’s progress, slow progress maybe, but the memo has been read and there seems to be unity up and down the valley around doing something. I can still hear the words of a downvalley mayor who said, “We. Don’t. Do. Affordable Housing.” Check that off the list and move on.
— E-bikers have a lot to learn, but just the other day I had one tell me, “On your left” before passing. That’s a start toward the etiquette we all need to practice — talking to each other, not blasting in silence by pedestrians, other cyclists, each other And, I hope, the beginning of an appreciation by the motor set of the beauty you don’t get to see from an automobile. E-bikes have issues but they don’t spew smoke. Next up: maybe helmets and signaling a turn before changing lanes?
— Food and Wine and Jazz Aspen Snowmass came and went without my help, per usual, but at least they came and the attendees left without too much whining on anybody’s part. Love him or leave him, Jimmy Buffett is still something of a local who can fill a stadium and make people happy at an age competitive with Mick Jagger but without the dark overtones of which we had an overdose last year. If nothing else, this place can make people happy, if only for a while.
— People are still trying to help. We’re not one of those places criminalizing the homeless, the addicted, the mentally hurt. The problems aren’t solved but, if one pauses between headlines, it’s possible to notice our cops aren’t corrupt, our nonprofits never give up prodding our conscience and many of you keep, as we say, “helping from the heart.”
— Finally, thanks to the many of you who are OK with approaching me on almost a daily basis to share constructive review, suggestions and new information. It’s a small-town column in a small town where both the readers and I are accountable for our views. Thank you all for reading.
