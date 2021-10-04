After losing a second presidential election to Dwight Eisenhower in 1956, Adlai Stevenson was asked, “How does it feel?”
“It hurts too much to laugh and I’m too old to cry.”
And so here we are, groundhogging the news with the same stories coming back to haunt us even though it’s not yet close to Halloween. Is this funny or tragic? A comedy sans Bill Murray, too painful to consider yet another revote on the entrance to Aspen and not quite as funny as the original 1993 classic. For you less geriatric readers, maybe Spider-Man 10 with the same characters and same outcome for Peter Parker, who started his superhero career almost half a century ago yet remains trapped in high school, unable to hang on to a girlfriend and now facing “No Way Home” in the next episode.
We have voted on the entrance to Aspen almost as long as Spidey has been around and in almost as many episodes. I think we’re on No. 37, but what does it matter? The problems remain: too much traffic, too few local workers, too many escapees from the real world looking for a beautiful place to visit, to stay, to own a piece of.
With traffic backing up to the airport, the cries arise to “fix” the entrance to Aspen with more lanes for more cars. Am I just getting old or have we heard that song before? Weren’t we here before and didn’t we decide not to do that last time it was on the ballot?
Part of the dilemma is that this place is simply too nice — we did it to ourselves. Now and then, I stop and check or even sniff the flowers that adorn every street and public space, with the surfeit of floral glory culminating in the John Denver Sanctuary and water-cleansing gardens once home to abandoned grocery carts and muddy drainage ponds. Jeff Woods and the geniuses at the city parks department made beauty out of wasteland, and we are stuck with or in love with it in the same way we are saddled with a beautiful place that the rest of the world is intent on taking over as soon as their personal space voyages are scratched off the bucket list. The perfect is the enemy of the good local.
Readers here are well aware that housing funds are being poured into a virtual sieve. We build housing, and the market keeps converting everything into a quasi-commercial vacation rental or second, third or fourth home — there are almost as many empty homes and billionaires as there are Spidey sequels.
So, the traffic backs up to the airport just as it did in my first year here (1979), and some of us keep thinking more lanes and more parking will not attract more vehicles. No, Pogo, it’s not the construction traffic. We have met the car culture and it is us.
Is it funny or tragic? Both? Inevitable? Fixable? Can’t answer any of those queries but 40 years here suggests strongly that this is one problem money can’t solve. Build it, and more will come by car. Make it super easy so each car saves the estimated full two minutes coming and going on the straight shot, then watch as the buses become emptier and needful of more subsidies to compete with a $90 million parking garage and $70 million entrance enticing more of us back into our cars.
I suppose there is some humor to be mined in alternative regulatory schemes, alt-universe parodies of growth management. Maybe we could require locals to put cars up on blocks in their front yards, leave fences and homes unpainted in the early day spirit of the local refuseniks who declined Walter Paepcke’s offer of free paint. We could go flower free, let the streets crack, open a Dollar Store and step up from messy vitality to full on libertarian deregulation. It works so well in Houston and the defunded Rust Belt cities and West Virginia.
I don’t think locals will downscale and strew trash to discourage visitors and plutocrats looking for a place to stash their loot. How long will it be before Afghanistan’s deposed leaders arrive with what’s left of their people’s treasury? And we’re running out of room and money to house the commuting workforce — the Lumberyard giveth only a fraction of what gentrification already taketh. So here we are, caught between our own desire to walk in beauty and the inability to keep that beauty from being commodified beyond our ability to enjoy it.
Mick Ireland thinks the clunky entrance to Aspen is likely to remain as the last vestige of local control long after the town has lost its soul.