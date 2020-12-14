There’s no news like old news in a town where things that happen tend to happen here first. Consider:
• Wacky charges of a “rigged election?” Been there, done that. Only 11 years ago, Aspen’s mayoral election was attacked as rigged by the loser (Marilyn Marks) in what wasn’t a particularly close 5% win for the incumbent (me).
The loser claimed that Aspen’s system was rigged against her because the voters had adopted something called ranked-choice voting. She demanded a public review of the ballots, not a recount, but a “transparent” review of each and every ballot so the public could see the results for itself.
Further, having early/absentee voting on the second floor was “corrupt” because the mayor’s office was on the same floor. Videos were created purporting to show the ballot box was located outside the door to the mayor’s office and that developers were dropping off bags of money along with their ballots. The losing conspiracy theorist/candidate was known to stand on chairs peering into binoculars to observe the ballot process at election time.
Nothing of the Aspen 2009 election would merit a replay except for one word and one number: Georgia 2020. Same claims, same woman, same result: No there there, but lots of wild claims. Reports The New Yorker, our own former Aspen mayoral candidate was there in Georgia, monocular spyglass in hand, employing an “expert” to uncover flaws in the system.
“This is a Frankenstein illicit audit,” she said of the Georgia process.
(Editor’s note: According to Marks’ biography on killchaintv.com, she is a “voting security activist and executive director of the Coalition for Good Governance. In 2009, after a narrow loss to become the mayor of Aspen, Marks recognized the vulnerabilities in Colorado’s election systems … She is the driving force behind the current legal challenge to Georgia’s unverifiable electronic voting system. She resides in Charlotte, N.C.”)
Smoke and mirrors, wild claims notwithstanding, three counts left Joe Biden the winner in Georgia and the release of all the ballots didn’t change things in Aspen 11 years ago where one of 2,500 some votes were released, recounted and produced a result identical to election night with the exception of one ballot apparently fed into a machine upside down. Same shot at a different election in a different state, same result, but Aspen, as often the case was on the cutting edge of fraud claims.
• Community policing. Minneapolis wants it, Chicago thinks it’s a great idea, California might require it: four-year degrees for new officers and community policing. Sounds cutting edge, ripped from the latest headlines and Facebook feed.
Or, in Pitkin County, what we have had for 40 years. More relevant and more to the point than the undefined “defund” and “law ’n’ order” sloganeering, the notion of hiring locals with college degrees has caught on nationwide. European countries are already moving that way with England and Wales requiring a four-year degree and Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway requiring at least two years of college.
Again, new news is old news here: After Hunter Thompson’s failed but ground-breaking run for sheriff in 1970, the idea took root here without a formal legislative action. By 1976, the voters had elected a community police visionary who recruited college-educated locals to replace his predecessor’s occupying army of anti-hippie cops known to punch citizens for the crime of having long hair. I was recruited but didn’t join.
So, while California has begun to think about a different law enforcement profile and researchers say the result would be more public safety and less use of force, we here are already living it. It’s hard to imagine or remember a deadly use of force controversy here. Again, someone else’s new news is ancient history here.
• Housing and gentrification. Ideas like gentrification and consequent lost housing and sprawl are finally reaching center stage nationally while such concepts are old news here since 1989 when city funds began to be deployed to backfill the loss of local residents and workforce to gentrification. While Chicago suburbs tinker with 15% inclusionary zoning and California wonders why there are so many homeless on the streets, this place is more than 30 years into debating not if but how and when and where housing is needed.
The city council election season is about to kick off and much of the focus will be on rental vs. ownership solutions, mitigation of vacation rental uses and where to put the units. It’s not a perfect program but it’s not Vail or Los Angeles either.
So hats off (and masks up) to you the locals who have put this place far ahead of the curve on big issues that the rest of the nation is only beginning to grapple with. Democracy can, with a little goodwill, solve problems without crazy conspiracy theories, law ‘n’ order zealots and exclusively market based solutions.
Thank you all.
Mick Ireland is hoping the next election season will start the ball rolling on other big problems that will be teachable moments for others. Mick@sopris.net.