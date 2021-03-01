The question most often asked of me as a known political junkie for half a century is this: Who is going to win? Besides Torre, of course.
Having been down the campaign trail for 50 years on behalf of winners and losers and having won a lot and lost a little, I think I know enough that I could earn a living gambling election outcomes. Alas, that’s illegal in Colorado and the only guy who really liked to wager on this sort of thing is no longer fearing or loathing on this planet and unavailable for 3 a.m. phone calls to work out the point spreads, over-unders and such that make politics the only sport that really changes your life.
We’ve come a long way from the local elections that bubbled and burst with a clash of ideas. The bullwhips that once cracked in the courtyard over the downzoning of the backcountry are silent, the yard signs that lined our streets are taking the year off, the young Turks rising to claim the mantle of Keeping Aspen Weird are nowhere to be found in the dead of winter pandemic politics. Turnout, especially among the young, is anemic.
It’s hard to keep track of the candidates. All but one seem to have commendable records as volunteers, parents, business owners and seem genuinely sincere and very nice. Maybe too nice. How about a little constructive disagreement with someone’s proposal to do X or Y or Z? How about a few definite proposals of their own? With the exception of two realistic proposals for housing and locally serving businesses in town put forward by John Doyle, nobody has said anything beyond we like housing, business, environment and day care.
Lumberyard. Check. Helping business. Check. Protect the environment. Check. Babies. Check. Fine but how many units at the Lumberyard, own or rent, what income categories? And what after that? Business help — deregulation, deed restrictions, what? And who can be against babies, owls or even baby owls for that matter.
The only exception is the new arrival from Rifle going on Facebook taking the side of the four killer contractors from Blackwater, the four guys convicted of murder after a videotape caught them shooting innocent civilians. No need to do the job of the press here or give him a boost with the QAnon base since he’s not going to win anyway. Others didn’t bother to show up for forums or answer questions, which pretty much covers it. Others don’t bother voting but want to run the show.
Which brings us to the serious contenders. We don’t have polling here but we do have financial disclosure that shows Ward Hauenstein with the most Aspen residents on his side (35) followed by Doyle at 32 and Kimbo Brown-Schirato with 21 Aspen residents pitching in. Small numbers to be sure but telling. Say what you will, these three attended the forums and answered the questions. I am not impressed by “self-funders,” because raising money in small amounts is part of the job of connecting with the public, the first of many lessons in humility that the system inflicts on office holders. As for salary giveaways, charity done for political gain is not really charity. And responding to the press and civic forums is a big part of the job — must be present to win.
Doyle and Hauenstein are dominating the LTEs and Ward has the only double endorsement. So, sports fans, here it is:
1. Ward, the incumbent we all know and who retracted his pledge to serve only one term.
2. John, with the most specific proposals about housing and the best ground game.
3. Kimbo, a favorite with young professionals, developers (including realtors) and very energetic.
4. Sam Rose, best yard sign and new kid in town, able to give away a year’s salary ($30,000) and fund his own campaign without donations.
5. Mark Reece, business owner and advocate for mental health issues with backing from the Red Ant.
6. Erin Smiddy, a hard worker and outspoken and a self funder.
7 - 8. Jimbo Stockton, a nice guy who doesn’t seem to understand that the public expects candidates and office holders to answer pesky questions, and the other guy who appears to claim that the Blackwater massacre and jury conviction for murder and manslaughter are some kind of hoax. Please, take the hoaxification back home, Lauren Boebert is enough (New York Times, “The Blackwater Shooting,” Oct. 27, 2007).
Almost all the votes are in, including mine. I recommend John Doyle, a candidate committed to managed growth and in town housing and Ward Hauenstein, an incumbent who knows Aspen well enough and long enough to understand our values.
Mick Ireland thanks candidates for coming forward and is confident we will be well served by any of the except the Blackwater apologist. If you haven’t voted yet, bring your ballot to the City Hall drop box by 7 p.m. Tuesday.