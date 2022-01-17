I know a lot of people who are financially successful. Being successful or financially well off is not, in and of itself, a bad thing.
What matters is how one behaves — have, have-not or have-more. It’s possible to have little and still be selfish. But it is much easier to prove a moral failing, an inability to share, when one has more wealth than many small nations and even some medium-sized ones.
To paraphrase Lao Tzu, such persons are, like leaders, best when people barely know they exists: Not so good when people praise and acclaim them and worst when despised. (“The Way of Life,” Witter Bynner, Chapter 17)
This comes to mind again when contemplating the way King Soopers and City Market treat their employees. With a bunch of managers at the top drawing annual (lightly taxed, to be sure) incomes of $10 million or $20 million annually while the stressed, overworked staff is trying to live on $14.75 an hour in a town where that doesn’t buy a cheeseburger, fries and a shake in most places — and those where it does are always on the brink of gentrification and transformation from local-serving eatery to “oyster bar” or “bistro” or some other designation reminding us all of the growing division between have not so much and having too much.
Now, granted, $20 million doesn’t guarantee one the housing he might wish here but, over a period of years, the CEO at Kroger can count on living where he wants for the rest of his life with as many homes as you and most readers have skis or bicycles.
Kroger, it should be noted, rescinded a $2-per-hour bonus for pandemic-endangered employees. Employee median wages fell during the pandemic while the CEO saw an increase in remuneration from about $14 million to $20 million.
We are regularly asked to ponder why the country is so “divided,” as if it falls to the lower 90% to ignore their economic plight and — especially — be happy about it.
Most of the lower 98% thinks of wealth in terms of how it could change one’s circumstances: new car, skis, maybe a house, more vacation time. Things that could make their life better or maybe a little less stressful. College tuition for the offspring. Dropping job No. 3 and spending more time with the family, as disgraced politicians claim they want.
Things are out of whack and, to most economic observers, becoming more so as artifical intelligence, algorithms and corporate power diminish the power of labor and widen the divide, as discussed in Mike Walsh’s “Algorithms Are Making Economic Inequality Worse,” published in Harvard Business Review on Oct. 20, 2020.
Were our local Kroger (City Market) to be part of the strike, I would with enthusiasm honor the picket line, if for no other reason than the $14.75 paid here is less than even that paid by the Front Range stores, at $16 an hour for beginners and $18 for strikebreakers. Make no doubt about it, clerking is working: 5 a.m. shifts stocking, aisles cluttered with customers who can barely move about and whine about everything, COVID precautions and a constantly changing workforce.
Naturally, the owners will claim that honoring the picket line will hurt the employees. There are succinct ways of describing that argument, such as gaslighting, victim-blaming and disingenuous. A day’s wages at Kroger would not buy lunch for the CEO — and a crony or two — in this town.
I will, as always, be lambasted as envious of the haves. At the risk of classifying myself as a commoner, my aspirations are strictly limited to being able to afford a modest lifestyle with, perhaps, a future house on a nice running beach. Maybe even retirement before age 80.
F. Scott Fitzgerald — a specialist in the literature of wealth — supposedly said the rich “are different from you and me.” Ernest Hemingway is said to have famously agreed, “Yes, they’ve got more money.”
According to the latest research, Fitzgerald wins the argument: There are countless studies on the changes in behavior affected by the acquisition of spectacular wealth. For every MacKenzie Scott or Andrew Carnegie dedicated to philanthropy, there are many, many more who won’t leave the Monopoly board after amassing more than they can spend in the remainder of their lives — at least not until the mere billionaires in their peer group have been left behind.
It’s not about having things, it’s about winning. Competing. Novelist Gary Shteyngart writes about the “scorecard” that is more important than trivial goals like sharing and discontent with not being No. 1 in the peer standings. At the end of the day, Shteyngart told The Atlantic, “I was just happy to end this research, because it was quite depressing” (Joe Pinsker, December 2018).
That explains a lot of what we see here: The need for extra square footage, vacation-rental licenses, “just one more” subdivision approval, etc. etc. And the willingness to keep wages down in hopes of a performance bonus that will be and need not be spent on things already owned and already available without any economic pain.
If winning means transforming your community into a giant hotel, a theme park, an economically gated community, so be it — and so it is here as the top hats, irons and race cars make their way around town and go through Boardwalk in pursuit of winning.
Mick Ireland was a member of the Retail Clerks union in 1967. Adjusted for inflation, he was paid $21 per hour, about 50% more than the entry level pay here at City Market. Mick@sopris.net