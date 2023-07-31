One of the worst writing assignments a student can be burdened with is the prosaic and mundane chore, “How I spent my summer vacation.”
With the advent of AI and chatbots, this assignment is likely to go the way of CliffsNotes for students who struggle as I did with the boringness of English class. Chatbots can probably write a better summer, more quickly and with more detail than any of us can remember the three months of delight that races by us like the baby motorcycles that have succeeded e-bikes as a combination of public menace and private delight.
Looking back as the Midsummer’s Dream slips sweetly away, it’s hard to remember anything more than fragments and figments real or imagined. Lest all be lost, let’s review what’s happening and offer the readers a chance to weld together disparate pieces of relativity into a general theory of Aspen.
Let’s start with the aforementioned baby motorcycles. Once there were e-bikes and real bikes, defended and debated. Those days are gone. What were once modified bicycles that assisted one in pedaling places beyond our athletic reach are now baby motorcycles without the unmuffled roar of the Harley Hog or the zing of a Yamaha.
As a committed roadie, I am finding my safest rides are definitely not on the bike path. A 10- or 12-foot path that was challenged by the combination of road and e-bikes and pedestrians is now host to baby motorcycles that can reach bicycle racing speeds with the twist of a wrist. Want safety? I recommend Highway 82, 12-foot shoulders, people who presumably know how to drive their machine and, at the right time of day, no competing traffic.
While the baby motorcycles are numerous beyond count, anecdotes say we have finally priced out many of our merely affluent guests and that actual tourists are fewer in number. Traffic feels worse than ever while lines for activities are shorter, a paradox explicable only with reference to housing shortages and labor demand.
Only so many visitors can afford the $1,000 per night I found just now at VRBO: Christmas pricing in the heat of summer. Some permanent residents and summer homers are regretting the proliferation of STRs, which both drive up property values and put owners in the middle of an ongoing party scene the likes of which used to be limited to Ruggerfest. Sometimes, good fortune is not so fortunate.
And, to paraphrase the great Yogi Berra, restaurants here are so popular no one goes there anymore. A $17 set of five onion rings and a Tanqueray martini can run $41 and the consensus in my peer group is, no, I’ll be treating myself to lunch at City Market or Clark's when I am ready to celebrate.
Property price jumps and accompanying taxes are on everybody’s mind. People are calling the elected assessor but that’s a wrong number, she didn’t do it and couldn’t do it and can’t undo it. The real deciders are at the local tax entities that can be asked to restrain their mill levies and not harvest the entire windfall. Colorado Mountain College has decided to do so, others might if asked. Ask.
There are other bright spots in a world shadowed by the smoke of global warming. Yes, “global warming,” is back in place of the anodyne “climate change.” For one, the gloomy wet June you hated has kept the air breathable for now with healthy plants. And, so far, the planes are able to fly without ditching your luggage as a concession to thinner hot air.
And the big debate in movie circles is whether it’s called Barbnheimer or Oppenbarb, an unlikely duo of grim reality and humorous parody; you decide which is which. Not that creating “the bomb” wasn’t bereft of some humor — Enrico Fermi, the father of the chain reaction and its “critical mass” spent some time at Los Alamos making side bets as to whether the first fission bombs would ignite the atmosphere and kill us all before guys like Vladimir Putin got a chance.
I hope to see both movies: the epic “Oppenheimer” first and the “Barbie” stuff later for the same reason one takes the kids to It’s a Small World at Disneyland after the higher adrenaline features with pirates, ghosts and rides have cranked up your little people. What better way to chill than watching animations of other children sweetly culturally appropriating indigenous music?
And, the good news for me personally? The lifeguards at the Aspen Recreation Center won a statewide skills competition, presumably including the ability to fish lame swimmers like myself out of the pool in the event of a mishap. Thank you in advance!